The Kapil Sharma Show: When Ajay Devgan pranked Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar was upset; The actor told that it was such a thing – Ajay Devgn became upset when he jokingly with Amitabh Bachchan; handled it like this

Ajay Devgan is not only the superstar of the Bollywood industry but also the biggest prankster on the sets of films. Many times Ajay Devgan has made fun of Atrangi on the sets of his film. Once Ajay Devgan pranked a member of his PR team and the matter reached Amitabh Bachchan.

Not only this, Big B was also in thinking due to that joke of Ajay Devgan and started getting upset. Actually, it happened that he joked with PR Parag Desai of Ajay’s film. Ajay Devgan himself told this story while telling that his PR Parag Desai is also PR of Amitabh Bachchan.

Referring to this in Kapil’s show The Kapil Sharma Show, Ajay told that- ‘A software had come in the middle, that I could send messages from anyone’s number to any number. Like I can send a message to Kareena from your number.’

Ajay further said- ‘So I sent a message to Parag from Amit ji’s number at 10 o’clock in the night to come and meet him at 5.30 am. So they reached the tension at 5.30 in the morning. Went to Bachchan sahib’s house to see what happened, why was he called so early in the morning?

Ajay further said- ‘Bachchan sahib was in the gym at that time, so he said that why did he come so early in the morning? So he said that you have called. He said why would I call? So he said that I am not lying, you have called, see the message!’

Ajay told that when Amitabh Bachchan saw the message, he was quite surprised to see that the message was sent from his number itself. Amitabh got very upset. He further told- ‘Later I told them that if I did this then .. they also asked for the software.’ On hearing this talk of Ajay Devgan, Navjot Singh Sidhu laughed out loud.





