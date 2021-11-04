The Kapil Sharma Show: When Jeetendra got angry on Ekta Kapoor for late night party, Shobha Kapoor had said this

The Kapil Sharma Show Veteran actor Jitendra is attending this weekend as a guest along with his daughter ‘TV Queen’ Ekta Kapoor. Many promos related to the show have come out in which Jitendra is seen talking about Ekta’s childhood. Ekta is also seen sharing an anecdote when Jitendra got very angry with her for coming late. Ekta was saved by mother Shobha Kapoor from Jitendra’s displeasure.

Actually, in the promo released by Sony TV on social media, Kapil Sharma asks Ekta a question, ‘Ekta is your father Punjabi, mother is Sindhi. Has it ever happened, Jitu ji has to cast twenty one thousand omen to someone and mother has got ten thousand works done or not, is that enough?’

Ekta Kapoor replied, ‘When we were young and went to party. I came home My dad looked at me and said is it any time to come home?…It doesn’t happen in Punjabi homes. My mother came and asked if this happens in Sindhi homes?’ Hearing this, everyone laughed. Jitendra told during this time that when Ekta was in school, she did a play based on Ramayana. Ekta Kapoor played the role of Ravana in the play.

In another promo related to the show, Kapil Sharma is asking Jitendra and Ekta Kapoor, ‘Archana ji had a question. It is said that first Jeetu ji earned so much money by doing Naagin film, then Ekta earned so much money by making Naagin serial. Ask them, has there ever been such a serpent in which we are part of…?

Kapil then asks Jitendra, ‘Who is more expensive than mother and daughter?’ In response, Jitendra says that Ekta Kapoor’s mother is more expensive. After this, Kapil asks again, ‘Whose stomach does not digest the matter? Shobha ji or Ekta?’ On this question of Kapil, Jitendra gets upset and starts looking towards Ekta, which leaves everyone laughing. Ekta says, ‘He has to go home today too.’