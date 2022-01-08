The Kapil Sharma Shows Chandu Chaiwala aka Chandan Prabhakars wife is very beautiful see her photos

Actor Chandan Prabhakar, who plays the role of Chandu Chaiwala in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, lives quite a bit in real life and his wife is also very beautiful.

The most popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ coming on Sony TV is getting immense love by the audience. Kapil’s comedy and his sense of humor are well-liked in the show. Apart from him, all the characters of the show are famous from house to house. In the show, grandmothers or aunts were liked by all. At the same time, there is another character of the show, who is recognized for his different style. This character is also a close friend of Kapil and his co-star. That artist is Chandan Prabhakar, who first appeared in the show as Kapil’s servant and then later as Chandu Chai Wala.

Chandan may not be seen much in the show but his character in the show is very spectacular. Kapil and his chemistry is tremendous, which is also well liked by the audience. Chandu Chaiwale aka Chandan Prabhakar is married and his wife is very beautiful. His wife’s name is Nandini Khanna. Bollywood actresses have also failed in front of Nandini’s beauty.

In the year 2015, when the TRP of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was running at number one, Chandan Prabhakar married Nandini Khanna. You will be surprised to know that Chandan and Nandini’s love marriage is not done, but it is an arranged marriage, Nandini was liked by her family members.

After marriage, Nandini proved to be lucky for him. His luck took a turn and flashed brightly. When they got married, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was at number one but later the show got closed due to some reasons. Chandan was sad because of the closure of the show but he had a lot of work to do. He was also seen in many Punjabi films. Let us tell you that Chandu Chaiwala of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ i.e. Chandan Prabhakar also has a lovely daughter.

Talking about Chandan Prabhakar’s career, he has done mechanical engineering. Chandan wanted to become an actor since childhood, but due to the financial constraints of the house, he started working. But often he used to fulfill his hobby by doing mimicry and stand-up comedy in social functions. After some time he lost his job.

Then in the year 2007, he appeared in season 3 of ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’. He got second place in this show. After that he worked in many short films. Later Chandan Prabhakar appeared in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as Chandu Chaiwala, which earned him tremendous popularity.