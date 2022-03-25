The Kashmir Files box office collection cross 200 crore director Vivek agnihotri received threats. The Kashmir Files box office collection cross 200 crore director Vivek Agnihotri received threats

Preparing to make The Delhi Files

Vivek Agnihotri said that the film has been seen in the world. People have seen and understood the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. Vivek Agnihotri is preparing to make The Delhi Files after The Kashmir Files which will be the story of the common people.

Also dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam

Following the success of The Kashmir Files, the film is now being dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam after Hindi. The audience has given a great response to the incident of exodus and killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the year 1990. The Kashmir Files, which was prepared in a budget of 14 crores, has earned more than 100 crores in the second week as well.

Vivek Agnihotri gets protection from Indian government

Significantly, a few days after the release of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri was given Y category security by the Government of India. With this, Vivek Agnihotri received a lot of threats on social media even before the release of The Kashmir Files, after which he also deactivated his social media account. It is reported that Kangana Ranaut will play the role of heroine in Vivek Agnihotri’s next.