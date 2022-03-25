The Kashmir Files Box Office week 2 hits another 100 crore creates a historic record | The Kashmir Files box office 100 crores in the second week too

Thursday 14th day earnings The Kashmir Files earned 7.2 crores at the box office on its 14th day of release Thursday, March 24. While the film’s earnings fell continuously this week, the film still did not allow much impact on its earnings. Thursday also saw a decline of only 19 percent as compared to Wednesday. While the film earned 8.9 crores on Wednesday, the figure reached 7.2 on Thursday. continuously increased from opening Interestingly, The Kashmir Files, which made its opening on March 11 with 3.5 crores, has earned more than the opening every day. This trend is seen in very few films. But The Kashmir Files has set a unique record in this matter. In 14 days so far, the daily earnings of the film have been more than the opening. first weekend Where The Kashmir Files had an opening of 3.5 crores. At the same time, the film has given a weekend of 27 crores, earning 8.5 crores on the first Saturday and 15.1 crores on the first Sunday. At the same time, the film started making profits from the weekend itself because the budget of the film is only 20 crores. has created a trend of earning Usually at the box office, all the films earn almost half of their total lifetime collection in the first week. These include the highest grossing films like War, Dangal, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But The Kashmir Files is breaking this trend and earning on word of mouth. This is the reason that till now the film has earned more in the second week than in the first week. READ Also Ram Gopal Verma Has Become 1st Director to Sell His Film Ladki: Enter the Girl Dragon In NFT Market | Ram Gopal Varma's film 'Ladki: Enter the Girl Dragon' got the jackpot, the rights sold in crores! --> -->

Many movies left behind

At the box office, The Kashmir Files gave competition to Radhe Shyam in the first week with the release and Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey in the second week. Both these films were seen licking the dust in front of The Kashmir Files. With a total gross of 208 crores, The Kashmir Files has overtaken many films, including Akshay Kumar’s career’s highest-grossing film Housefull 4.

Most successful film of the decade

The Kashmir Files has earned 940 percent profit at the box office and with this it has become the most successful film of this decade. Till now this record was held by Vicky Kaushal’s Uri The Surgical Strike which earned 846 percent profit at the box office. But The Kashmir Files broke this record with only two weeks of earnings.

how much will be the lifetime

Now let’s see how much the Lifetime Collection of The Kashmir Files gets. If we look at the current figures, then the film can take entry in the 250 crore club on the weekend itself because according to the trend, the film will once again earn fast on the weekend. But if the effect of RRR is shown on The Kashmir Files, then the lifetime collection of the film will only touch 250 crores.