Entertainment

The Kashmir Files Box Office week 2 hits another 100 crore creates a historic record | The Kashmir Files box office 100 crores in the second week too

4 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
The Kashmir Files Box Office week 2 hits another 100 crore creates a historic record | The Kashmir Files box office 100 crores in the second week too
Written by admin
The Kashmir Files Box Office week 2 hits another 100 crore creates a historic record | The Kashmir Files box office 100 crores in the second week too

The Kashmir Files Box Office week 2 hits another 100 crore creates a historic record | The Kashmir Files box office 100 crores in the second week too

Thursday 14th day earnings

Thursday 14th day earnings

The Kashmir Files earned 7.2 crores at the box office on its 14th day of release Thursday, March 24. While the film’s earnings fell continuously this week, the film still did not allow much impact on its earnings. Thursday also saw a decline of only 19 percent as compared to Wednesday. While the film earned 8.9 crores on Wednesday, the figure reached 7.2 on Thursday.

continuously increased from opening

continuously increased from opening

Interestingly, The Kashmir Files, which made its opening on March 11 with 3.5 crores, has earned more than the opening every day. This trend is seen in very few films. But The Kashmir Files has set a unique record in this matter. In 14 days so far, the daily earnings of the film have been more than the opening.

first weekend

first weekend

Where The Kashmir Files had an opening of 3.5 crores. At the same time, the film has given a weekend of 27 crores, earning 8.5 crores on the first Saturday and 15.1 crores on the first Sunday. At the same time, the film started making profits from the weekend itself because the budget of the film is only 20 crores.

has created a trend of earning

has created a trend of earning

Usually at the box office, all the films earn almost half of their total lifetime collection in the first week. These include the highest grossing films like War, Dangal, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But The Kashmir Files is breaking this trend and earning on word of mouth. This is the reason that till now the film has earned more in the second week than in the first week.

READ Also  Ram Gopal Verma Has Become 1st Director to Sell His Film Ladki: Enter the Girl Dragon In NFT Market | Ram Gopal Varma's film 'Ladki: Enter the Girl Dragon' got the jackpot, the rights sold in crores!
-->
Many movies left behind

Many movies left behind

At the box office, The Kashmir Files gave competition to Radhe Shyam in the first week with the release and Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey in the second week. Both these films were seen licking the dust in front of The Kashmir Files. With a total gross of 208 crores, The Kashmir Files has overtaken many films, including Akshay Kumar’s career’s highest-grossing film Housefull 4.

Most successful film of the decade

Most successful film of the decade

The Kashmir Files has earned 940 percent profit at the box office and with this it has become the most successful film of this decade. Till now this record was held by Vicky Kaushal’s Uri The Surgical Strike which earned 846 percent profit at the box office. But The Kashmir Files broke this record with only two weeks of earnings.

how much will be the lifetime

how much will be the lifetime

Now let’s see how much the Lifetime Collection of The Kashmir Files gets. If we look at the current figures, then the film can take entry in the 250 crore club on the weekend itself because according to the trend, the film will once again earn fast on the weekend. But if the effect of RRR is shown on The Kashmir Files, then the lifetime collection of the film will only touch 250 crores.

#Kashmir #Files #Box #Office #week #hits #crore #creates #historic #record #Kashmir #Files #box #office #crores #week

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Priyanka Chopra Movie Matrix 4 Trailer: Matrix 4 Trailer Release: Trailer Release Fans love it. This can be estimated from the fact that 5 lakh people watched it within 30 minutes after the release of the trailer.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment