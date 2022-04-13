The Kashmir Files Lifetime Box Office Collection 295 crores India 340 crores worldwide | The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection Worldwide

How much budget and how much profit

The Kashmir Files is a film made on a budget of 20 crores and so far it has earned a net worth of 250 crores in India. Overall, the film has earned 1150 percent profit so far. To make 1200 percent profit, The Kashmir Files has to reach its net earnings of 260 crores. Even if this does not happen, the film will make a profit of about 1165 percent with its lifetime earnings.

What will be the lifetime collection

Wednesday, April 13 is the 33rd day of The Kashmir Files’ earnings and in these 33 days, the film has touched 250 crores in India. Now after this, how many days are left for the film to earn, this weekend will decide. Even on the coming weekend, if The Kashmir Files bounces back in earnings, then the film can do a lifetime collection of up to 252 – 253 crores.

Worldwide Earnings

If we talk about the worldwide box office, The Kashmir Files has earned 45 crores in overseas and 289 crores in India gross in 32 days. Overall, the film has made a worldwide collection of 334 crores. That is, if the film closes its earnings within the coming 4-5 days, then the worldwide lifetime box office of The Kashmir Files will be around 345 crores.

Back to the most successful film of the decade

With 345 crores worldwide, The Kashmir Files will surpass the 342 crores worldwide collection of Uri The Surgical Strike, the most successful film of the last decade. Uri The Surgical Strike made a profit of 876 percent at the box office, making it the most successful film of the last decade. The Kashmir Files has overtaken Uri with 1150 percent profit and now The Kashmir Files will leave Uri behind in earnings as well.

Six Weekend Long Journey

The Kashmir Files has come a long way at the box office with six weekends. The first weekend the film made its hold, earning 27 crores. In the first week, The Kashmir Files earned 97 crores and stopped just a few steps before 100 crores. After this, the film earned 108 crores in the second week, 30 crores in the third week and 10 crores in the fourth week.

After shrinking in lakhs, boom on crores

After the release of RRR in the fourth week, the storm of The Kashmir Files came to an end and the film’s earnings were reduced to lakhs. But the interesting thing is that despite this, on the fifth Sunday, the film made a huge jump and earned 1.5 crores. That too when the fifth weekend ie on Friday, the film had earned only 50 lakhs.

10 percent occupancy even on the 32nd day

On Day 32, Tuesday, April 12, The Kashmir Files recorded an occupancy of around 10 per cent at the box office. This is when the film is competing with RRR. It is interesting that the pace of The Kashmir Files did slow down but did not stop due to the storm of RRR.

READ Also Disco Elysium: The Final Cut review: like an epic yet enigmatic novel

-->