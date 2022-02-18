Entertainment

The Kashmir Files movie director Vivek Agnihotri getting threats for film release.

The Kashmir Files movie director Vivek Agnihotri getting threats for film release.
The Kashmir Files movie director Vivek Agnihotri getting threats for film release.

The Kashmir Files movie director Vivek Agnihotri getting threats for film release.

If Kashmir Files is released then you are not well

If Kashmir Files is released then you are not well

Vivek is being told on the phone that if Kashmir Files is released then you are not well. At present, there is no definite information regarding Vivek Agnihotri's release regarding this matter. The poster of The Kashmir Files has been put up on The Big Apple's Times Square Tower in America.

not only kashmiri pandit film

not only kashmiri pandit film

Talking to an English website, Vivek Agnihotri has said that this film is not only a film of Kashmiri Pandit. This is every Indian film. Let us tell you that Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Palli Joshi are in the lead roles in The Kashmir Files.

Kashmiri Files based on a true story

Kashmiri Files based on a true story

Significantly, The Kashmiri Files is based on a true story. It narrates the painful journey of struggle, the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has shown the condition of Kashmiri Pandits in the film of 1990. Anupam Kher's character is at the core of the story.

A story hidden from the world for 30 years

A story hidden from the world for 30 years

Whose name is Pushkar Nath Pandit who is a professor. Pushkar Nath lives in Srinagar with his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. Describing his character, Anupam Kher wrote on social media that this is the story that has been hidden from the world for 30 years.

