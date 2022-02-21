Entertainment

The Kashmir Files Trailer is out now, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty | Trailer release of ‘The Kashmir Files’ – a team of strong actors and a heart-wrenching true incident

12 seconds ago
After ‘The Tashkent Files’, producer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is back with another film based on the true stories of the victims of the Kashmir genocide. The trailer of the film gives the audience a glimpse of the terror, confusion and horrific panic that prevailed in Kashmir at that time.

The film will also see a powerhouse of talent including National Award winner Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty and acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmoy Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava and Prithviraj Sarnaik among others.

the-kashmir-files-trailer

Director Vivek Agnihotri says, “Bringing the story of the Kashmir genocide on the big screen is no easy task and it had to be handled with great sensitivity. The film promises to be eye-opening and with a talented ensemble cast, the audience can watch this Raw. And through Real Narrative one can see this event of Indian history again.

Abhinetri Pallavi Joshi adds, “A film is only as good as its script.. and with The Kashmir Files the audience can really feel and tolerate the emotions the characters go through. As an actor Everyone on the team has completely immersed themselves in their characters and is committed to telling this shocking and sad story.”

‘The Kashmir Files’ is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the banners of Zee Studios, IAMbuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

This gripping drama is all set to release on 11th March 2022.

The Kashmir Files Trailer is out now, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty. Directed and written by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, this film to release on 11th March in theaters.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:54 [IST]

