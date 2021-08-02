The Kid Laroi’s Ever-Growing Mixtape Is Now a No. 1 Album



A year ago, Kid Laroi, a teenage Australian rapper and singer, released his first mixtape, “____ Love”, which reached No. 8 on the Billboard Albums chart with a single, “Go”, featuring Juice WRLD, the emo rap star who died in December 2019 at the age of 21.

Maybe that was the end of the story. But over the past year, Kid Laroi’s label Columbia has kept the album on the charts by releasing “deluxe” versions with additional tracks. The second iteration, titled “Savage,” which added seven tracks to the original 15, was released in November and propelled the album to No. 3.

Last month, two additional new versions were released in the same week. The first was “____ Love 3: Over You”, which added seven more tracks, including the hit “Stay”, with Justin Bieber. Then, four days later, came “____ Love 3+”, with six more tracks. The full package now contains 35 tracks, which, on digital services, are organized, in retro style, on three “discs”.

Since the most recent releases are updates to the original album, they are counted as one collection on the Billboard charts – a tactic that prevailed last year, especially in hip-hop. hop, and that has proven to be a successful charts strategy. With the help of its two new releases, the album rose 25 spots to a peak of No.1 in its 53rd week, with the equivalent of 85,000 US sales, including 114 million streams. , according to MRC Data, the tracking arm of Billboard. . Kid Laroi, real name Charlton Howard, turns 18 this month.