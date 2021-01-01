The King of Morocco announced the appointment of a new Prime Minister after the election

Rabat, Sept 11 (IANS) Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has appointed Aziz Akhnouch of the Liberal National Rally of Independents (RNI) as the country’s new prime minister and tasked with forming a government.

Akhnauch’s appointment was announced on Friday, two days after parliamentary elections in the North African country. He will replace the current Prime Minister of the Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD), Saad Adin Al Othmani.

The new prime minister said that after a meeting with Shah, he had started discussions with potential coalition partners to form a government. This will not include PJD. RNI has won 25 per cent of the seats in the elections.

Former agriculture minister Akhnauch is a billionaire and one of Morocco’s richest people.

