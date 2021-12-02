The King’s Man (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p
The King’s Man (2021 Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)
In this post I am going to tell you about the movie The King's Man. You will also get information about the characters participating in The King's Man movies through this post.
The King's Man is scheduled to release on 22 December 2021.
Movie Info:
Full Name: The King’s Man
Released Year: 2021 (France)
Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB
Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p
Format: Mkv
The King’s Man (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.
The King’s Man Movies Information
- Initial release: 22 December 2021
- Director: Matthew Vaughn
- Adapted from: Kingsman
- Production companies: Marv Studios; Cloudy Productions;
- Produced by: Matthew Vaughn; David Reid; Adam Bohling
- Distributed by: 20th Century Studios
- Writers-Matthew Vaughn(screenplay by)Karl Gajdusek(screenplay by)Mark Millar(based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by)
- Stars-Ralph FiennesHarris DickinsonGemma Arterton
- Music by -Dominic Lewis, Matthew Margeson
- Cinematography by -Ben Davis
- Film Editing by-Jason Ballantine, Robert Hall
- Casting By-Reg Poerscout-Edgerton
- Production Design by-Darren Gilford
- Set Decoration by-Dominic Capon
- Costume Design by-Michele Clapton
Storyline
In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman Agency has been formed to stand up against the Kabals plotting war to wipe out millions.
o Page
Cast
|Ralph Fiennes
|as Duke of Oxford
|Harris Dickinson
|as Conrad
|Gemma Arterton
|as Polly
|Djimon Hounsou
|as Shola
|Matthew Goode
|as Captain Morton
|Aaron Taylor-Johnson
|as Lee Unwin
|Stanley Tucci
|as Merlin
|Daniel Brühl
|as Erik Jan Hanussen
|Tom Hollander
|as George V
|Charles Dance
|as General Kitchener
|Rhys Ifans
|as Rasputin
|Alexandra Maria Lara
|Alexandra Maria Lara
|Robert Aramayo
|Robert Aramayo
|Olivier Richters
|as Huge Machine Shack Guard
|Neil Jackson
|Neil Jackson
|Alison Steadman
|Alison Steadman
|Branka Katic
|as Tsarina Alix
|Jessie Vinning
|as Munitions worker
The King’s Man (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip
Movie Information
Name: The King’s Man
Year: 2021
Country- France
Language: English
Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p
Format: AVI, MKV, MP4
Movies Story reviews
Screenshots: The King’s Man Movies
