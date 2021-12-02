The King’s Man (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p



Full Name: The King’s Man

Released Year: 2021 (France)

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p

Format: Mkv

Initial release: 22 December 2021

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Adapted from: Kingsman

Production companies: Marv Studios; Cloudy Productions;

Produced by: Matthew Vaughn; David Reid; Adam Bohling

Distributed by: 20th Century Studios

Writers-Matthew Vaughn(screenplay by)Karl Gajdusek(screenplay by)Mark Millar(based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by)

Stars-Ralph FiennesHarris DickinsonGemma Arterton

Music by -Dominic Lewis, Matthew Margeson

Cinematography by -Ben Davis

Film Editing by-Jason Ballantine, Robert Hall

Casting By-Reg Poerscout-Edgerton

Production Design by-Darren Gilford

Set Decoration by-Dominic Capon

Costume Design by-Michele Clapton

Storyline

In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman Agency has been formed to stand up against the Kabals plotting war to wipe out millions.

Cast

Ralph Fiennes as Duke of Oxford Harris Dickinson as Conrad Gemma Arterton as Polly Djimon Hounsou as Shola Matthew Goode as Captain Morton Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Lee Unwin Stanley Tucci as Merlin Daniel Brühl as Erik Jan Hanussen Tom Hollander as George V Charles Dance as General Kitchener Rhys Ifans as Rasputin Alexandra Maria Lara Alexandra Maria Lara Robert Aramayo Robert Aramayo Olivier Richters as Huge Machine Shack Guard Neil Jackson Neil Jackson Alison Steadman Alison Steadman Branka Katic as Tsarina Alix Jessie Vinning as Munitions worker

