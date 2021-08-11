‘The Kissing Booth 3’ Review: Last in the Pecking Order

Like a scoop of vanilla ice cream on chocolate and strawberry scoops, “The Kissing Booth 3” completes the teenage sweet trilogy with a fitting, albeit bland finish. The story resumes after high school graduation, as Elle (Joey King) and her best friend, Lee (Joel Courtney), prepare for college. In the expanded universe of “The Kissing Booth,” that means moving into a seaside mansion and spending days ticking off items from an elaborate summer bucket list. (If Elle and Lee were on TikTok, Hype House would have some competition.)

While Elle’s still-dreamy beau, Noah (Jacob Elordi), looks aside, she and Lee initiate a flash mob, splash down a slide and, in the film’s most cartoonish setting, organize a real Mario Kart competition. . with go-karts driving around a race track. A mixture of schedule stress, family angst, and relationship triangles ignites minor growing pains. But among long, fun montages in the sun, the worries are brief.