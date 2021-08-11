‘The Kissing Booth 3’ Review: Last in the Pecking Order
Like a scoop of vanilla ice cream on chocolate and strawberry scoops, “The Kissing Booth 3” completes the teenage sweet trilogy with a fitting, albeit bland finish. The story resumes after high school graduation, as Elle (Joey King) and her best friend, Lee (Joel Courtney), prepare for college. In the expanded universe of “The Kissing Booth,” that means moving into a seaside mansion and spending days ticking off items from an elaborate summer bucket list. (If Elle and Lee were on TikTok, Hype House would have some competition.)
While Elle’s still-dreamy beau, Noah (Jacob Elordi), looks aside, she and Lee initiate a flash mob, splash down a slide and, in the film’s most cartoonish setting, organize a real Mario Kart competition. . with go-karts driving around a race track. A mixture of schedule stress, family angst, and relationship triangles ignites minor growing pains. But among long, fun montages in the sun, the worries are brief.
As in the first two films, wish fulfillment characterizes “The Kissing Booth 3”, which displays the ultimate teenage lifestyle: adoring hunks, luxurious pool parties, white sand beaches of “California” (all three films were shot in South Africa). But when it comes to gender dynamics, director Vince Marcello is making significant strides. By the conclusion of the story, She breaks with the surrounding men. She develops a sense of self and career ambitions. No one would call this a pivotal moment for feminism. But at least there’s no other kissing booth.
Unclassified. Duration: 1 hour 52 minutes. Watch on Netflix.
