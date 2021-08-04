The Knicks May Not Be Dreaming Big Enough

Imagine you own a branded business with a well-liked product. For decades, due to poor design decisions, the company has released versions of the product that customers have badly liked – think Coca-Cola Bacon. But you have put in place a new management team.

And there you have it – almost overnight – you have a surprisingly good year. No wonder, mind you, but above average. And now you have more starting money than all of your competition to get back to your prime success. One problem: Even with all the work you’ve done to raise capital, there’s not much to spend because the job market is bare. The best talent is unwilling to come to your company or work elsewhere, or both.

Congratulations, or sorry. You are the Knicks.

As the NBA’s free agency began on Monday, the Knicks shifted their strategy from the past few years. Once again, they seemingly hit the best players around, like point guard Kyle Lowry and Chris Paul. But instead of continuing to hand out short-term contracts to maintain flexibility, the Knicks have decided to come back with essentially the same roster as last season, except with longer commitments to familiar players. It’s a curious strategy, as last year’s team weren’t close to being a championship contender, but the Knicks are doubling down and giving up the flexibility of the salary cap. (There’s another discussion to be had as to why the Knicks continue to fail to sign high-profile free agents: Leon Rose, a former players’ agent, was hired to lead the basketball operations of the team in March 2020 in part because of his relationship with the star players.)

The biggest move was a deal with 28-year-old goaltender Evan Fournier, a solid but not elite point guard and shooter, who told reporters on Tuesday he picked the Knicks because “I love pressure”.