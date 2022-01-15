The Lallantop editor Saurabh Dwivedi questioned Yogi Adityanath about Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi being active in the UP elections 2022 then the UP CM took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s sister- Yogi Adityanath asked – Have you ever met Priyanka Gandhi? UP CM took a pinch

Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi asked many inquiries to UP CM Yogi Adityanath relating to the UP elections. The CM claimed that the BJP authorities goes to be shaped once more in Uttar Pradesh.

On the one hand, UP Yogi Adityanath is making preparations to be in energy once more for the UP meeting elections, whereas on the different hand Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi can be active to strengthen her occasion. Throughout an interview, when UP CM Yogi Adityanath was asked about Priyanka, he took a jibe at the Congress General Secretary.

Truly ‘The Lallantop’ journalist Saurabh Dwivedi asked many inquiries to CM Yogi Adityanath relating to the UP elections. Concerning Congress chief Ajay Lallu, the journalist asked CM Yogi, “Your authorities arrested him a lot that folks began understanding him.” In response to this, the place did CM Yogi jokingly ask whether or not Congress leaders cannot be leaders? The journalist mentioned – If you are from Purvanchal, you will need to have recognized already? CM Yogi laughed and mentioned that if you are from Purvanchal, then why are you getting irritated?

Meet Priyanka Gandhi In response, Yogi Adityanath took a jibe at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and mentioned that such a state of affairs mustn’t come. If his occasion doesn’t ask him, then why would the individuals of BJP ask. Concerning assembly him, CM Yogi mentioned that he’s not an MP and MLA, then why would we meet him.

Congress gave tickets to 40% ladies in UP On this, Yogi mentioned that if he will get 40% tickets in UP, then he shall be given tickets.

Don’t take into account Mayawati in competitors When Yogi Adityanath was asked a query about BSP chief Mayawati, he mentioned that BJP doesn’t make obligatory assaults on anybody. Mayawati served as the Chief Minister however she was later rejected by the public. All events have the proper to contest elections. The place does the query of controversy come up in this?

Why much less recruitment of women in police On a query asked by a spectator, CM Yogi mentioned, “The variety of daughters who had been recruited in the police between 1947 and 2017. 3 times extra daughters than which were admitted after 2017. Now we have given increasingly alternatives to ladies to symbolize them.” For data, allow us to inform you that the date of UP elections has been introduced. The end result will even be launched on March 10.