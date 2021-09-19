‘The Last Geeks’ review: Keep rocking Cuba

Diani Arce, the lead singer of Cuban heavy metal group Zeus in the 1990s, was jailed for six years. This act of repression raises the stakes in Nicolas Brennan’s horror film “Los Ultimos Frekis” and makes it a more than your average documentary about middle-aged rockers attempting a comeback.

Treated differently, the film could be straight-up satire. Zeus was formed in the 1980s when rockers such as Ars were persecuted as dissidents supporting a capitalist musical form, but today the Cuban Ministry of Culture is an agency of rock that keeps bands on the payroll and Takes them around the island. Brennan is joined by Arce and his bandmates as they beat small crowds across the country (assuming the stage setup isn’t in shambles when they arrive) and rage against the hegemony of corporate reggaeton.