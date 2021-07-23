‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ Review: Relationship History

In Augustine Frizzell’s “The Last Letter from Your Lover,” the women have a complicated relationship with their pasts – in more ways than one.

After surviving a crash, Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), a socialite married to a distinguished English diplomat (Joe Alwyn), loses her memory. Jenny is pissed off by her husband’s stifling behavior – is she supposed to be in love with this man? – yet everyone insists that she led an enchanted existence. Skeptical, Jenny sets out to unravel the mystery of her own life, unearthing a post office box and a collection of love letters hidden in her husband’s office.

From Jenny’s golden mid-1960s, we’re thrown into today’s London where scruffy journalist Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones) stumbles across the same letters during her research. Workaholic and reeling from a bad breakup, Ellie numbs the pain with messy one night shots, though a charming Archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) breaks her defensive veneer.