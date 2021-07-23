‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ Review: Relationship History
In Augustine Frizzell’s “The Last Letter from Your Lover,” the women have a complicated relationship with their pasts – in more ways than one.
After surviving a crash, Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), a socialite married to a distinguished English diplomat (Joe Alwyn), loses her memory. Jenny is pissed off by her husband’s stifling behavior – is she supposed to be in love with this man? – yet everyone insists that she led an enchanted existence. Skeptical, Jenny sets out to unravel the mystery of her own life, unearthing a post office box and a collection of love letters hidden in her husband’s office.
From Jenny’s golden mid-1960s, we’re thrown into today’s London where scruffy journalist Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones) stumbles across the same letters during her research. Workaholic and reeling from a bad breakup, Ellie numbs the pain with messy one night shots, though a charming Archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) breaks her defensive veneer.
As the two women gradually piece together the truth in their separate but intertwined timelines, the dreamlike origins of Jenny’s affair with journalist Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner) become clear.
Adapted by Nick Payne and Esta Spalding from the long novel of the same name by Jojo Moyes in 2010, “The Last Letter” is a compressed version of the romantic epic that eliminates all the rough edges, and with them, the longing and languid feelings that get out of hand. passion implies. In short, it conceals several plots too effectively to have a significant emotional impact. What remains are mostly generic beats.
Still, the formula is quite captivating, and its vintage mid-century appeal – pillbox hats, scarves, and posh parties – is especially alluring.
Ultimately, the past and present converge, not teaching a lesson in how radically different women overcome their painful stories, but a happy ending about the universal power of love – or whatever.
Your lover’s last letter
Unclassified. Duration: 1 hour 50 minutes. Watch on Netflix.
