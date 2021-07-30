‘The Last Mercenary’ Review: Still Kicking

At 60, Jean-Claude Van Damme has accumulated about as many features as he has birthdays. Noting this prolificacy, the strangely convincing “JCVD” (2008) showed the Belgian murderer ruminating on the options available for an aging action star.

“The Last Mercenary” arrives on Netflix as one of those options, with Van Damme demonstrating a mischievous self-awareness about himself and the genre that nurtured him. As Richard Brumère, a famous secret service agent who is said to have once slaughtered a rhino with his bare hands, the actor is in great shape. It might take a little longer for him to shoot a stunt, but thanks to Thierry Arbogast’s skill with a camera, the seams of the action are barely visible.