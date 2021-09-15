The last text message missing ‘Van-Life Woman’ Gabby Petitio sent to her mother

Missing ‘Van-Life Woman’ Gabby Petito was last seen traveling in Wyoming’s Yellowstone area, but the last text message sent from her cell phone suggests she made it to Northern California’s Yosemite National Park — About 800 miles away, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively.

‘No service in Yosemite’ reads the curious text sent from Petito’s cell phone to her mother, Nicole Schmidt, on August 30, DailyMail.com learned.

The mother has declined to disclose the contents of her daughter’s texts, but tells DailyMail.com, ‘That text was not from Gabby, I know!’

They believe that Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundry, who was traveling with the 22-year-old, may have sent messages from her phone, possibly to mislead her family and investigators about her whereabouts.

It comes as the police names Brian a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation into his mystery disappearance.

Police in North Port, Florida said: ‘Brian Laundry is a person of interest in this matter. To date, Brian has not made himself available for interview by investigators or provided any useful details.’

A statement also revealed when Laundry came back to North Port alone from a road trip with 22-year-old Gabby.

It said: ‘We know that Brian returned to North Port here on September 1st, 10 days before his (Gabby’s) family reported his disappearance on September 11th.’

Missing van-life woman Gabby Pettito was last seen traveling through the Grand Teton and Yellowstone area in Wyoming, according to her family

‘No service in Yosemite’, reads the text from Pettito’s cell phone, sent on August 30 to his mother, Nicole Schmidt, can reveal DailyMail.com. Her uncle Mike Schmidt posted this handwritten timeline of events

Gabby’s mother Nicole Schmidt has expressed suspicion that Gabby was the one who sent the texts

Mike Schmidt is the brother of James Schmidt, who is married to Gabby’s mother, Nicole. He posted a timeline of Gabby’s last known whereabouts on Facebook.

Schmidt said he last spoke with his daughter on August 23 or 24. He texted with his daughter on August 27, and then received that last text three days later.

But she said those texts didn’t sound like what her daughter would write and said ‘it can’t be that.’

Asked if he thinks Brian sent the messages, he told DailyMail.com, “Yeah, that may not be true, but it’s a possibility.”

‘It was a bit strange,’ said the mother, the things she was saying,’ though she would not elaborate.

Police named Brian Laundry as a person of interest on Wednesday

Brian Laundry and his parents released a statement Tuesday through their attorney saying a search was being conducted at or near Grand Teton National Park near Yellowstone in Wyoming, while ‘This is our hope’ that Miss Petito’s search is successful and that ‘Miss Petito is reunited with her family’.

But Brian, 23, declined to comment on her disappearance, including where and why he left her, driving his van back to Florida.

On Tuesday, Utah police revealed they responded to an ‘incident’ involving Gabby and her boyfriend when she was last seen in Wyoming.

‘Our officers responded to an incident involving Brian Laundry and Gabrielle Petito on 12 August 2021, however, neither Brian nor Gabrielle was the reporting party.

Moab Police Chief Brett Edge told Fox News: “Officers conducted an investigation and determined there was insufficient evidence to justify criminal charges.”

It was not clear what the incident was about.

But Gabby’s mother told DailyMail.com, ‘It’s irrelevant. Two people travel with each other 24 hours a day, that wouldn’t be right, it was an argument, and that’s all I’m going to say about it.’

Schmidt told DailyMail.com that she is now questioning everything and looking at things from a new perspective.

‘Maybe the relationship wasn’t what I thought,’ she said.

She’s also questioning Brian’s trip to Florida in August to help his father move his belongings out of a storage unit.

Brian dropped off Gabby at the Fairfield Inn in Salt Lake City and went back home to Florida from August 17 to August 23 to help his father clear a storage unit where he and Gabby kept their things.

According to Schmidt, Brian’s father offered him to keep his belongings at his house so that he would not have to pay for the storage unit.

He dropped Gabby at the hotel so that she was not alone in the van. Brian then headed back to Utah and they left the hotel together on August 24.

Schmidt now wonders why it was necessary to move Gabby’s things during their road trip and what happened to her belongings.

‘Where are his things?’ He asked.

When asked why Brian chose the lawyer, he replied, ‘You know I wish I had known the answer, why.’

‘I know the reason this story is so in demand is because it’s weird. The police have said that this is very strange. We don’t know what is happening and where is my daughter. I just want to find him.’

The map above shows the places where Petito and Laundry last spoke to their family from Grand Teton National Park on August 25 since the trip began on July 2 from New York.

Brian Laundry (pictured left) returns to Florida with the pair’s camper van and has hired a lawyer

Gabby was last seen leaving a hotel with Brian in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 24. The manager of the Fairfield Inn was less helpful, claiming to know nothing about the girl.

Gabby’s family criticized the laundry in a statement Tuesday. ‘Brian is refusing to tell Gabby’s family where he last saw her. Brian also refuses to explain why he left Gabby alone and takes her van to Florida. These are important questions that need immediate answers.

Jim Schmidt, Schmidt’s husband and Gabby’s stepfather, has now traveled to Wyoming to help coordinate the search.

‘Jim is there and he’s not leaving until he brings her home. Now we have his ears and feet on the ground in both his home states and the place where he was last seen,’ Schmidt said.

Gabby’s family criticized the laundry in a statement Tuesday.

The Schmidt and Petito families demand answers The Schmidt and Petito families are going through the worst moments of their lives. Their beautiful twenty-two-year-old daughter is missing and a man helping her find Gabby refuses to help. Brian Laundry was traveling with Gabby to the Grand Teton-Yellowstone area. They were traveling together in Gabby’s 2012 Ford Transit van. This is where we believe Gabby was last seen. Brian refuses to tell Gabby’s family where he last saw her. Brian also refuses to explain why he left Gabby alone and takes her van to Florida. These are important questions that need immediate answers. The Schmidt and Petito family plead with the laundry family not to ‘be in the background’, but help them figure out who Brian refers to as the love of his life. How does Brian stay in the background when he’s the only person who knows where Gabby is located? READ Also British Columbia Battles Nearly 300 Wildfires at Once. Here’s How. The Schmidt and Petito family ask Brian to come forward and at least tell us if we’re looking in the right area.

“The Schmidt and Petito families are going through the worst moments of their lives,” the family said in a statement issued by their attorney.

The statement continues, ‘Brian is refusing to tell Gabby’s family where he last saw him. Brian is also refusing to explain why he left Gabby alone and took her van to Florida. These are important questions that need immediate answers.

“The Schmidt and Petito family begs the laundry family not to ‘stay in the background’ but to help them, referring to Brian as the love of their life,” the statement said.

Gabby was last seen checking out with Brian at a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 24.

The manager of the Fairfield Inn claimed to know nothing about Gabby.

When asked if any law enforcement had contacted the hotel regarding Gabby Pettito, he said, “No.”

The Perkins Restaurant is attached to the hotel and supplies early morning snacks to Fairfield Inn guests.

A cashier at Perkins restaurant told DailyMail.com that he saw Gabby in the hotel lobby around August 24.

Justina Suazo, 49, said, ‘I remember her clearly as I commented to my co-worker about how cut she was. I saw her in the lobby and she looked like a normal guest.’

When shown a photo of Brian Laundry, he said, ‘I’ve never seen him in a hotel.’

At the Kicks 66 convenience store down the street a few hundred yards from the Fairfield Inn, a cashier recognized the couple.

“They came together on the night of August 21,” the cashier told DailyMail.com. I remember them as he was telling her to ‘hurry up’.

She didn’t say anything back to him, at one point she left the shop for a few minutes and came back in. They bought water bottles, instant noodles and some packages of donuts.

The cashier pointed out that the Salt Lake City FBI headquarters is across the street from the convenience store, also within a few hundred feet of the Fairfield Inn. ‘His vehicle had to pass through FBI cameras outside the building pointing to the road on several occasions.’