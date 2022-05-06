The Last Thing He Told Me: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau To Star Opposite Jennifer Garner in Apple’s Limited Series



“Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will star opposite Jennifer Garner in “The Last Thing He Told Me”, a limited series from Apple Studios.According to Variety, the series is based on Laura Dave’s novel of the same name. It also stars Angourie Rice, known for her portrayal of Betty Brant in the Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man trilogy. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Birthday: 5 Best Movies of the Actor To Watch If You Are a Fan of Jamie Lannister (Watch Videos).

“The Last Thing He Told Me” revolves around Hannah, played by Garner, a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her teenage stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Coster-Waldau will star as Owen, Hannah’s husband. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Aka Jamie Lannister on Game of Thrones Pilot: It Was Unbelievably Bad and No One Should Have Picked That Up – Watch Video.

Dave is adapting her novel for the screen alongside her co-creator and husband Josh Singer, with both also serving as executive producers. Garner will executive produce in addition to starring, with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive producing on behalf of their banner Hello Sunshine. Olivia Newman of “First Match” fame will direct and co-executive produce the series.

