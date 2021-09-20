The latest Apple TV 4K is $30 off through Apple’s Refurbished Store

If you’ve been waiting for a deal for the latest Apple TV, which has a faster processor and includes the new Siri Remote, you can save $30 on it by buying a refurbished one through Apple itself. clever deals. The 32GB model was priced at $149 ($179) and the 64GB model was priced at $169 ($199), but supplies are likely to be limited. While buying refurbished usually comes with a few words of caution, Apple’s refurbished program ensures that products are completely in brand new condition with a one-year manufacturer warranty. It also supports AppleCare, so you can extend the warranty if you want. Read our review.

Apple TV 4K (2021) The latest Apple TV 4K has an A12 Bionic processor, and has fast performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support.

Another great deal comes from Voot, where you can find the best price yet for Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. These debuted earlier this year for $200, but you can get them now for $135 in either silver or black. Unlike some other Voot deals on Samsung earbuds, these come with a one-year warranty. According to reviewer Chris Welch, these are Samsung’s best earbuds yet in terms of sound quality. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro blend the technology found in Buds Plus and Buds Live, the best sound quality the company has ever seen in earbuds.

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 Smart Display, with an eight-inch display and a built-in camera, is just $64 at Best Buy. The deal loops in the first-gen model. The new $130 second-gen model released this summer makes a difference when it comes to camera quality and overall performance, though it has a similar design, with no noticeable change in display or speaker quality.

Samsung’s faster X5 Portable SSD with 1TB of storage and Thunderbolt 3 support is cheaper than ever on Amazon. According to CamelCamelCamel’s pricing data, this is the first time it has fallen below its usual $350 price. You can buy it now for $300. When I tested it in our “How to choose an external SSD” post in mid-2019, it sold for $450. If you connect it to a laptop with a Thunderbolt port, you can expect very fast read and write speeds. In my testing, this drive achieved an average 2,410MB/s read speed and 1,708MB/s write speed.

Samsung X5 Samsung’s X5 is the company’s Thunderbolt external SSD with NVMe PCIe SSD built-in. This is one of the fastest external SSDs you can buy, though make sure your PC or Mac has a Thunderbolt port to take advantage of its fast speeds.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Atlus person franchise this month, and it’s probably no coincidence that Walmart is selling the latest games in that suffrage, person 5 royal, for $25. It’s usually $60 and packs in a ton of ingredients. The game works on PS4 and can be played on PS5 consoles that have a disc drive. Read our review.

person 5 royal person 5 royal There is the definitive version of the game, which includes a new character, a new dungeon, and several quality-of-life changes.