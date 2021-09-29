The Latest Bond Movie, ‘No Time To Die’ is here. These are what the critics are saying.

The latest James Bond adventure, “No Time to Die”, was scheduled to hit theaters in April 2020. Instead the pandemic hit, and the film’s release was postponed more than once. But on Tuesday, the 25th installment of the franchise had a grand world premiere in London.

007 in hand were myself, Daniel Craig; his co-stars are Lee Seydoux (Madeleine Swann, as the love interest), Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek; filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, the first American to direct a Bond film; and Billie Eilish, who wrote the title song. Also in attendance were Prince William with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge; and Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall with Camilla; With the film’s producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Equally important, critics finally took a look at the film, which will hit multiplexes on October 8. Here’s a roundup of what they’re saying:

Not a callback to dr: “Craig’s final film as the diva of British intelligence is an epic barnstormer, with a screenplay by Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge playing pathos, action, drama, camp comedy (in moments of Bond ’em ‘Darling’). techness), heartbreak, macabre horror, and outrageously silly old-fashioned action in a film that calls to mind Dr. No’s world on his island. Director Cary Fukunaga presents it with scintillating panache And the film also shows us a romantic Bond, a hilarious Bond, a Bond who’s unafraid to show his emotions like he’s turned out to be an old softie.” – Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian

Don’t be afraid of risk: Craig “invests the role with more emotion, power and style in a film that not only marks a milestone as the 25th time but is not afraid to take some twists, turns and yes, risk In a long-delayed entertainer that sees James Bond not only saving the world from evil forces again, but perhaps, in these times of covid, the theatrical exhibition business itself. — Pete Hammond, Deadline.com