The Latest Covid Surge and How to Make Sense of It

The clearest explanation for the recent increase in cases is weather. As the temperature drops, more activity moves into the house, where the virus spreads. And the weather definitely plays a role in the waves.

But if the weather is really the dominant factor, then recent covid patterns will look different. They will match the temperature patterns more closely.

As unsatisfactory as this is, the whole explanation of growth remains unclear.

The good news is that the virus can even surprise in pleasant ways. There is no guarantee that cases will continue to rise this winter. They peaked at the beginning of January last winter, dropping about 75 percent at the end of February.

For many people, the vaccine is remarkably effective in turning covid into an autoimmune disease that is less dangerous than some daily activities. For most people under the age of 65, the virus may pose a lower risk than a car trip to visit relatives this week.

But for older people, especially those in their 80’s and 90’s, even after vaccination, covid is a real threat. Based on CDC data, this appears to be more dangerous than the common flu and more dangerous than the time spent in the vehicle.