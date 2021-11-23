The Latest Covid Surge – The New York Times
A month ago, Covid-19 cases were on the rise in New England and parts of the Mountain West. But they were still falling in most of the northern parts of the United States, as well as in Canada.
From this pattern it appears that the country-wide cold-weather covid wave is unlikely to come soon. The forecast model collected by the CDC agreed: they predicted a steady decline in U.S. covid cases in November.
Instead, there has been a nearly 30 percent increase in cases this month.
It’s a crazy development. Almost two years after Kovid’s spread began, he is still here, raising concerns again as Americans prepare to come together for the holidays. Today’s newspaper will try to help you understand the pre-Thanksgiving wave.
The mystery of Kovid
The clearest explanation for the recent increase in cases is weather. As the temperature drops, more activity moves into the house, where the covid virus spreads. And the weather definitely plays a role in the waves.
But I mentioned Canada above – with colder climates in the U.S. where caseloads weren’t increasing a month ago – for a reason. If the weather really was the dominant factor, the recent covid patterns would have looked different. They will match the temperature patterns more closely.
As unsatisfactory as this is, the whole explanation of growth remains unclear. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota, has been saying for months that scientists still do not know much about how the virus spreads.
Media coverage and expert commentary also fail to acknowledge this point. We offer neat explanations for the fluctuations of the virus – such as weather, school calendars, mask habits, even sporting events – when the reality is more confusing. (Here are some detailed examples.)
The bad news about the virus’s unpredictability is that the growth could be overwhelming: a month ago, the lack of covid growth in most of North America was not as encouraging.
The good news is that the virus can even surprise in pleasant ways. There is no guarantee that cases will continue to rise this winter. Note that it peaked last winter in early January, before falling by about 75 percent by the end of February. In the coming weeks, I would encourage you to ignore most of the cowardly guesses. No one knows what will happen next.
Meanwhile, how to consider the growing cases?
Zero point zero
For many people, the vaccine is remarkably effective in turning covid into an autoimmune disease that is less dangerous than some daily activities.
The main dividing line is age. In Minnesota, which publishes detailed Covid data, the number of people fully vaccinated under the age of 50 during delta growth this year was 0.0 per 100,000 – that is, so few people died that the rate dropped to zero.
The state of Washington is the second place to publish statistics by age and vaccination status. In its most recent report, Washington did not even include the mortality rate of fully vaccinated residents under the age of 65. It was too little to make sense.
Hospitalization rates are also very low for people under the age of 65 who have been vaccinated. In Minnesota during the Delta Growth period, the average weekly hospitalization rate for vaccinated residents between 18 and 49 was 1 per 100,000.
To put that in perspective, I looked at the data for some other medical issues. On a typical week in the US, about 3 out of every 100,000 people visit the emergency room due to a bicycle accident. The rate of vehicle crashes is about 20 per 100,000.
Kovid is a threat to the minds of many of us. But for most people under the age of 65, the virus could pose a lower risk than a car trip to visit relatives this week. “Vaccination, I think, changes everything,” Dustin Johnston, 40, a Michigan-based photographer who plans to reunite with his family, told the Times.
Protection is needed
The situation is even more dire for older people, especially those in their 80s and 90s. For the elderly, covid is a real risk even after vaccination. Based on CDC data, this appears to be more dangerous than the common flu and more dangerous than the time spent in the vehicle.
As a result, older Americans need protection during the growing season. (The same is true of a small percentage of young people with specific vulnerabilities to covid, such as organ-transplant recipients.) The most effective way to protect vulnerable people is to be vaccinated – not just for them but for others who may be infected. .
Children 5 and older who are now eligible for vaccines are an example. Kovid is incredibly gentle to them. But other people are less likely to be infected than unvaccinated children, and mild cases of covid in young children can turn into fatal cases for elderly grandparents.
The argument for booster shots can be the same. Most young and middle-aged adults who have received two Covid vaccine shots are extremely safe from serious illness (as these tables show). But vaccines seem to be declining enough to make people more susceptible to mild infections that can occur to an unprotected person. All Americans 18 and over are now eligible for a booster shot if their most recent shot was at least six months ago.
When the booster discussion started a few months ago, I was somewhat skeptical, as for most people the evidence for their benefit was thin. Their sectarian value is now evident. I recently got a booster shot, as I am going to spend time with older relatives in the coming weeks. The case for booster shots is even stronger among people over the age of 65.
If you’re worried about the risks of your Thanksgiving gathering for the elderly, here are three tips. One, insist that anyone in your household be fully vaccinated if eligible. Two, encourage people to take the test before they arrive – either at the test center or at home with a quick test -. Three, once the day comes, try to put aside your cowardly worries and enjoy the holiday.
More about the virus:
Breaking News
Business
Politics
Other great stories
According to
The Times rated 16,847 US cities and towns based on restaurants, schools and more. Where should we move?
“As soon as the Golden Gate closes, the Lone Star warns.” Farhad Manju California vs. Texas.
Reads in the morning
Advice from Wirecutter: Do not refrigerate all products.
Life lived: Robert Bly was a poet and anti-war leader. His greatest publicity (and controversy) came from the 1990 book “Iron John”, which argued that American men have softened. Bly died at the age of 94.
Art and imagination
Top books of the year
Whether your literary habits include sci-fi, poetry, or nonfiction, the Times Book Review’s annual roundup of 100 notable books includes options for you. “We’ve put together an initial list of 500 books,” said Gregory Cowles, who helped edit the project. These include Chang-Rai Lee, Sally Rooney, Kazuo Ishiguro, Coulson Whitehead, Jonathan Franzen and many more:
Fiction: Yan Gay’s “Strange Animals in China” is a fascinating novel about the pursuit of cryptologist fictional animals.
Memoirs: Ashley C. Ford’s “Someone’s Girl” begins with a phone call in which the author learns that her father is returning home after nearly 30 years in prison.
Nonfiction: Written by Hanif Abdurraqib, “A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance,” records impressive observations of the race through music, television, movies, minstrel shows, and vaudeville.
Story: Anthony Wisna So’s “Afterparties” is a deep personal, clearly funny and illuminating debut published eight months after the author’s 28th death.
Play, watch, eat
What to cook
#Latest #Covid #Surge #York #Times
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.