The Latest Covid Surge – The New York Times

The good news is that the virus can even surprise in pleasant ways. There is no guarantee that cases will continue to rise this winter. Note that it peaked last winter in early January, before falling by about 75 percent by the end of February. In the coming weeks, I would encourage you to ignore most of the cowardly guesses. No one knows what will happen next.

Meanwhile, how to consider the growing cases?

Zero point zero

For many people, the vaccine is remarkably effective in turning covid into an autoimmune disease that is less dangerous than some daily activities.

The main dividing line is age. In Minnesota, which publishes detailed Covid data, the number of people fully vaccinated under the age of 50 during delta growth this year was 0.0 per 100,000 – that is, so few people died that the rate dropped to zero.

The state of Washington is the second place to publish statistics by age and vaccination status. In its most recent report, Washington did not even include the mortality rate of fully vaccinated residents under the age of 65. It was too little to make sense.

Hospitalization rates are also very low for people under the age of 65 who have been vaccinated. In Minnesota during the Delta Growth period, the average weekly hospitalization rate for vaccinated residents between 18 and 49 was 1 per 100,000.