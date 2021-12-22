The leader of Hindu Mahasabha said – keep the copy books and take up arms in hand, said – if we kill 20 lakhs of them together with 100, then we will be called victorious

Annapurna Maa, General Secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, said many controversial things while addressing this Dharma Sansad. Whose video is also becoming increasingly viral.

A video of Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar, Uttarakhand is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the video, a leader of Hindu Mahasabha is seen inciting people against Muslims. She is also calling upon the people present there to take up arms and kill people.

According to the information received, the General Secretary of Hindu Mahasabha and Niranjani Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Maa while addressing this meeting said that if we all together kill 20 lakh of them, we will be called victorious. Keep the copy book and take up the weapon in hand.

She said- “If Hindutva is under threat on our religion then I will not think of anything. Even if you don’t tarnish me like Godse. But I will take up arms and I will save Hindutva. If I have the power of a knife, I will take a knife, if I have the power of a sword, I will take the sword.

He further said that our hands are like the claws of a lion. Even if there is no weapon, I will tear my claws and keep them. Sadhvi further said that courage has to be awakened for this. It is a time to be alert.

Annapurna said- “This is not a religion parliament, it is awareness. Don’t think that even today we are occupied, and even today we are determined, wake up the light, then whatever we want will be achieved and this Hindu Rashtra will be declared soon, not Islamic India.

Giving further controversial statement, the General Secretary of Hindu Mahasabha said that in 2029, if you people will not allow Muslims to be Prime Minister, you should give such commitment. He said- “Make yourself so capable, move the population forward. If we want to eliminate their population, then we are ready to kill them. If even 100 people became soldiers and we killed 20 lakhs of them, then we are victorious.