The League of Legends 2021 World Championship will be in Shenzhen, China



The 2021 League of Legends World Championship will be held in Shenzhen, China, Riot Video games introduced late Friday. The Worlds Last will be on the Universiade Sports activities Centre, a 60,000 capability stadium that’s residence to the Shenzhen FC soccer (soccer) membership, on November sixth.

“We’re extraordinarily excited to push the boundaries of leisure and sport this yr with Worlds 2021 and outline the subsequent 10 years of LoL Esports,” John Needham, World Head of Esports for Riot Video games stated in an announcement. “Shenzhen is China’s best and revolutionary metropolis with hundreds of high-tech startups and entrepreneurial pursuits, so we felt that it was the right panorama to host our Finals.”

The occasion normally rotates year-by-year amongst host international locations in Asia, North America, and Europe, however 2021 is the second yr in a row the occasion will be held in China. Final yr’s finals had been a scaled-back occasion; initially scheduled to happen throughout a number of cities in China, it ended up being confined to Shanghai, with gamers in in a quarantine bubble. South Korea’s DAMWON Gaming gained the Summoner’s Cup in 2020.

Particulars concerning the early rounds of the match are nonetheless to come back, Riot Video games stated in its announcement.