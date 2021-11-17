The Legacy of Mattress Cash Fires
I’ve been thinking deeply this week. About mattresses and movie tickets.
The potential resurgence of cash-burning mattress company Casper’s fire sales and cash-burning movie subscription service MoviePass has given me a reflection of the changing habits of consumers over the past decade, led by the technology and investor money arm.
Technicians are now determined to spend millions on the possible future of blockchain and metavers, or a copy of the US Constitution because … democracy? But before we move on to the next issue of technology, let’s consider both the good and the bad of the present.
In my good old days, I believe that the stupidity of Silicon Valley and the disadvantages of using some of the technology outweighs the advantages of innovative and optimistic people who have strangely big dreams. I’m glad entrepreneurs are working to make cars safer and better for the planet, and I can’t imagine life without a supercomputer in my pocket.
At the moment, I feel pessimistic.
Part of the recent legacy of technology is a generation of young companies that have (undoubtedly) contributed to clever ideas, but have still become financial zombies. Many have unhealthy consumer expectations And Lost a bucket of money.
I wonder if anyone involved in the tech age of 2010 has misunderstood these negative things or whether they have learned any lessons from them. I hope so, but don’t be afraid.
Casper popularized the purchase of mattresses online that are packed in boxes and delivered to homes. This week, the company agreed to sell the business for a portion of its earlier value.
For Caspar, coronavirus is a pandemic all over the country (or continent) and the situation can be different without freezing items around the world. But the sale was also a sign that investors did not believe in Casper’s future.
Companies – such as Uber, WeWork, DoorDash and many other start-ups that symbolized the 2010s – have been losing money in business for years. Casper revealed this week that there is a risk of running out of cash within a year, although the company said the sale, along with debt, planned spending cuts and other steps, would help keep it going.
Also in the last few days, a strange craze from recent years seems ready for a comeback. MoviePass was thrilling for those who initially paid संधी 10 per month for the opportunity to watch movies every day in theaters. It felt like an impossible deal – and it was.
MoviePass lost an incredible amount and its parent company filed for bankruptcy about two years ago. Now, one of the founders of MoviePass plans to revive it after it went bankrupt. Let’s see what happens.
In addition to Red Ink, the thing that connects Casper and MoviePass – along with Warby Parker, Opendoor and many other start-ups from the last decade – is to redesign old ways of selling products or services. Although we never bought what these companies sold, they changed the industry drastically and opened people’s eyes to new possibilities.
It is worthwhile to celebrate what they did well while learning what went wrong. Many of these young companies have found cheap services that do not get big offers or advertisements have shone on the internet. It did not last long.
They also create the expectation that a mattress or dinner at our door is an easy, inexpensive ballet. Instead, many of these services shut down landfills with unwanted cushions, mistreated workers, and contributed to increased urban traffic. And many of these companies have not even made financial progress. Were all those interruptions worth it?
It seems that many of the technical mistakes of the last decade are being repeated on steroids. Electric vehicle companies that only produce cars cost more than many automakers in the world. I see a lot of hype about NFTs and blockchain and new services being created that may not be sustainable.
I want to be optimistic about the way technology has made our lives better. Right now, I’m not.
What the CEO of Activision knew: The Wall Street Journal published an investigation that found that a senior executive at a video game company did not inform his board about allegations of rape and other misconduct by Activision employees against men at the company. Activision has faced hundreds of allegations of sexual harassment, beatings and abuse of female employees. My colleague Kellen Browning reported that some employees demanded the removal of the CEO on Tuesday.
-
Is it really necessary? Moscow’s subway system is installing technology to scan people’s faces for access instead of using tickets or bank cards. Celestine Bohlen writes for the New York Times that privacy advocates fear that this is an unnecessary change that would justify further surveillance of Russian citizens.
-
Get Plan B for the gadget you want: My colleague Brian X. Chen reminds us that consumer electronics like video game consoles and low-cost laptops are hard to find for the holidays. Here are his tips for buyers.
He hugged her
You really never Saw On the feet of owls? They are amazing and a little silly.
