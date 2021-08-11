The Lesson to Learn From Apple’s Tool to Flag Child Sex Abuse
As we put all of our photos, documents and videos online, how much of this data actually belongs to us?
This is the question many are asking now due to an upcoming change in iPhones. The debate has implications for online privacy and government surveillance and highlights how the storage of our digital data has changed over time, raising concerns about how we should behave technologically.
But I’m getting ahead of myself. Let me back down.
The hubbub started last week when Apple introduced an iPhone software tool for reporting child sexual abuse. Sounds good, right? The tool will be included in Apple’s next mobile software update this fall. It works by scanning an iPhone for code linked to a known child pornography database when photos from the device are uploaded to iCloud, Apple’s online storage service. Once there are a certain number of matches, an Apple employee reviews the photos before notifying the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
But some cybersecurity experts countered that the content reporting system was invasive and infringed on people’s privacy. They warned that Apple was setting a precedent that allowed high-watch countries like China to pass laws that could force the company to use the technology for other purposes, such as looking for unfavorable political images. an authoritarian government.
“They said they had no plans to do worse with this technology, but it seems, at this point, naively optimistic,” said Erica Portnoy, technologist for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the organization at digital rights nonprofit. .
In response to the backlash, Apple this week released a document explaining that the new system will not scan people’s private iPhone photo libraries. Additionally, matching technology will stop working if users prevent their iPhone’s photo library from saving images to iCloud, a company spokesperson said.
But no matter how this Apple episode unfolds, it is a reminder of how much our digital data storage has changed. In the past, most of us stored our digital photos on our personal computer drives and miniature USB drives. These belonged only to us.
We are now increasingly storing our documents and other information in “the cloud”, where large companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft host the data on their server computers. In the process, these companies have gained much more power over our information.
This brings me to something I’ve said before: it’s wise to have an exit strategy to pull your data out of the cloud in case you want to leave it. All it takes is a little forethought.
Over the past few years, I have taken a hybrid approach of storing copies of my data online and offline so that I can enjoy the benefits of the cloud while maintaining independent ownership of my data. My efforts have resulted in the creation of an online server at home, which is essentially a private cloud.
Here’s how I did it, along with other approaches to a hybrid approach to storing your data.
Hybrid backup
Many of us have become accustomed to automatically backing up our data to the online servers of Apple, Google and Microsoft. These cloud services are convenient and their use ensures that your data is regularly backed up on the Internet.
But the best practice is hybrid: also store local copies on physical disks, according to Acronis, a data protection company. It’s good to have a local backup when you don’t have an internet connection and need immediate access to a file.
“It’s shocking how few people are following a hybrid backup plan,” said Topher Tebow, senior cybersecurity researcher at Acronis. “The purpose of backups is to ensure data continuity, and it’s just not something that can be guaranteed with just one solution in place.
Let us help you protect your digital life
For me, having local copies is important for autonomy. What if I was fed up with paying a company’s cloud subscription fees? What if the company’s servers were hacked? Or what if the company modifies the product in an unattractive way?
Without local backup, you might feel locked into a business ecosystem; the longer you delay one, the harder it will become to remove your data if you decide to leave. Yet only 17% of consumers take the hybrid approach, according to an Acronis survey last year.
Fortunately, creating a local backup is not difficult. The first step is to securely back up all your digital information to another device.
For iPhone photos, the easiest option is to save your images to a computer. On a Mac, you would plug in your iPhone, open Apple’s Photos app, and import all of your photos. On Windows, you would use the Windows Photos app to do the same. And if you want to be even more thorough, you can back up all the data on your iPhone with the Finder tool on Mac or the iTunes app on Windows.
From there, you can create a backup of your computer data to an external drive that plugs into your computer. Applications like Apple’s Time Machine for Mac or File History for Windows will do this for you.
Now that you’ve removed your photos from your phone, you can decide what to do from there, like deleting them from the cloud and uploading them to another cloud service like Google Photos. Remember not to become completely dependent on the next cloud.
The extreme configuration: a personal cloud
There is also an extreme version of hybrid backup, which I do but don’t recommend for everyone. It’s about setting up a network storage device, which is a miniature server that plugs into your Internet router and gives you remote access to your data. It’s like having a private cloud in your home.
Building a server is not for the faint of heart. On the one hand, the software is not easy to use. For another, it is not cheap. An internet-connected storage device, like the Synology DS220 +, costs around $ 300, and hard drives need to be purchased separately.
But I found it to be worth the investment and the time. I plug my phone into my Mac every week, which backs up the data to my computer, and when I sleep, the Mac backs up its data to my miniserver.
It’s not as transparent as a company’s cloud storage, but convenient enough. Plus, I was tired of paying for multiple cloud service subscriptions.
An exit
Even if you take a hybrid storage approach, does that take you away from Apple’s new content flagging tool?
No, said Matthew D. Green, professor of cryptography at Johns Hopkins University, who sharply criticized Apple’s move. There’s no real escape, he said, because some of the technology will reside on the phone’s hardware – and there’s nothing we can do to remove it.
The cryptographer said that for the first time he was considering switching to a phone using Google’s Android software instead. This would involve removing all the photos he had stored in Apple’s cloud.
“It’s going to be so painful,” Mr. Green said. “I have 20,000 photos from 2010. It’s something I just can’t stand the thought of losing.”
#Lesson #Learn #Apples #Tool #Flag #Child #Sex #Abuse
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.