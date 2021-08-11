The Lesson to Learn From Apple’s Tool to Flag Child Sex Abuse

As we put all of our photos, documents and videos online, how much of this data actually belongs to us?

This is the question many are asking now due to an upcoming change in iPhones. The debate has implications for online privacy and government surveillance and highlights how the storage of our digital data has changed over time, raising concerns about how we should behave technologically.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. Let me back down.

The hubbub started last week when Apple introduced an iPhone software tool for reporting child sexual abuse. Sounds good, right? The tool will be included in Apple’s next mobile software update this fall. It works by scanning an iPhone for code linked to a known child pornography database when photos from the device are uploaded to iCloud, Apple’s online storage service. Once there are a certain number of matches, an Apple employee reviews the photos before notifying the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

But some cybersecurity experts countered that the content reporting system was invasive and infringed on people’s privacy. They warned that Apple was setting a precedent that allowed high-watch countries like China to pass laws that could force the company to use the technology for other purposes, such as looking for unfavorable political images. an authoritarian government.