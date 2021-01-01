The little girl danced to the song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’, you will be shocked to see the expressions! – Little girl’s Sahadeva Dirdo song on childhood why love cute dance went viral on social media

A song by Sahadeva Dirdo is circulating on social media. Named ‘Childhood Love Is Not My Fault’. This song is engraved on everyone’s tongue today. Sahadeva’s song is that he has reached the stage of the reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’. Some new videos keep coming up on his songs every day. This time the viral video is so cute that you will give it your heart.

What’s in the video?

Many videos of children keep coming up on social media every day. There is no doubt that children’s content is most liked on the internet. Some videos are so funny they can’t stop laughing. You will be heartbroken to see the video we have brought for you. A little girl has done a fun dance called ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ which you will just watch. People love this cute dance of the girl. Along with the dance, the expressions given by the girl are also very strong. So let’s watch the video now …



Who has shared?

This video is going hugely viral on social media. This video has been shared on Taisha Maini’s Instagram page. People are sharing this video and commenting on it. New videos are coming out every day regarding this video. If you also have any video in this regard, let us know in the comments

