The Living Resilience of Castelluccio Di Noracia

The following year, 2016, I brought 40 people to Castelluccio to celebrate my birthday; Six of them were Cooper’s age. It’s fun to watch a child play at Piano Grande; Seeing seven of them brings a permanent smile to your face. Peppe, at Taverna Castelluccio, was a winner, especially after I emailed her in advance what we all wanted to eat: nine pappardale with wild boar, six penne alla norcina, seven strongozzi fungi e tartufo, nine agnello scotadito alla bres. Spaghetti with dolceza, nine filetto di trotta fario, gratinato al forno, and parmigiana, four bistecca mail in for kids. And, oh, two green salads.

On that day, the sky, as it always is in early July in Castelluccio, was cloudless and vibrant. After lunch, my stomach was full, I sipped one last glass of Trebbiano while sitting on the wine terrace, overlooking the Pian Piccolo, a small field on the other side of the village. My friends were scattered – some to store in the village, some to climb up, some down to roam the colorful grounds. “You can have the universe,” wrote Giuseppe Verdi, “if I can have Italy.” Surely he meant such moments.

Now, five years after that day, we were finally back in the aftermath of the earthquake, the slow rebuilding, the ongoing pandemic. We planned a group horseback ride and I emailed Peppe the week before, of course, for our lunch reservations. The pictures he posted on Facebook over the years kept me going.

A few days before we were about to visit Castellucio, a handful of people at the riding stables there tested positive for the coronavirus.

We canceled our ride, put on our masks and headed to Castelluccio anyway, making sure to stay out. We were a very small travel party this time, only four of us. Cooper came.

Proceeding from Norcia to the switchback, the view of the Refugio Perugia Lodge made us stop the car. The entrance was still flattened by the earthquake. We rounded the turn and the Piano Grand spread out before us: the same open vastness, the same grand blooms.