‘The Lost Leonardo’ Review: Art, Money and Oligarchy

To paraphrase John Lennon, Leonardo da Vinci is a concept by which world civilization (as it is) measures artistic mastery.

“The Lost Leonardo”, a documentary directed by Danish filmmaker Andreas Koefoed, is a disturbing confirmation of this idea. It is the story of how a painting bought for just over $ 1,000 was quickly identified – if not fully authenticated – as a Leonardo, and ultimately ended up in the hands of a Saudi oligarch who spent over $ 400 million on it. Among other things, this image freshly demonstrates that a conventionally structured documentary can pack the fascination and punch of a skillfully executed fictional thriller.

The globetrotter’s tale begins with Alexander Parish, a self-described “sleeper hunter” – an art buyer who searches for catalog errors – buying the painting “Salvator Mundi” from a New York dealer. Orleans. Together with renowned art historian and restorer Dianne Modestini, Parish and his financial partner Robert Simon determine they have a Leonardo in their hands. And so the film goes from “The Art Game” to “The Money Game”.