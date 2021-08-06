‘The Macaluso Sisters’ Review: Tragedy Across Time

After the death of a sister, Dante moves on to a future in which the group – now played by a different group of actresses – are middle-aged and broken up, each in their own way. They stay in the same apartment, while the ghostly manifestations of their missing sister create a stark contrast between their aging bodies and those of their overflowing young selves.

A third act shows three elderly sisters in mourning. However, the apartment and its white wardrobe – decorated with an engraving of a beach – look alike. In the end, Dante stages a transcendent confrontation with the impermanence of the body, destined to degrade, but sustained by the memories and relationships that have come to define it.

The Macaluso sisters

Unclassified. In Italian, with subtitles. Duration: 1 hour 29 minutes. In theaters.