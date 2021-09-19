‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ review: A jolt within the system

In its opening moments, “The Mad Women’s Ball” slowly focuses on the nape of a woman’s neck and the swirls of her hair pinned into a bun. It’s an image that might recall Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo.” Here it confirms that director Melanie Laurent’s play — set in Paris in the late 1800s and based on a novel by Victoria Maas — will indeed touch on horrors.

The daughter of a situation-driven father, Eugenie (Lou de Lage) appears to be haunted by spirits. While talking to her grandmother or getting ready for bed, she will start breathing rapidly, trembling, looking at something that no one else sees. She also starts speaking her mind. To the heartbreak of her beloved brother (Benjamin Voisin), Eugenie is committed by her father to an asylum where a diagnosis of hysteria has become all the rage. The soiree of the title was a real occurrence at the Salpetriere Hospital during the tenure of the renowned neurologist, Dr. Jean-Martin Charcot.