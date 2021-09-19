‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ review: A jolt within the system
In its opening moments, “The Mad Women’s Ball” slowly focuses on the nape of a woman’s neck and the swirls of her hair pinned into a bun. It’s an image that might recall Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo.” Here it confirms that director Melanie Laurent’s play — set in Paris in the late 1800s and based on a novel by Victoria Maas — will indeed touch on horrors.
The daughter of a situation-driven father, Eugenie (Lou de Lage) appears to be haunted by spirits. While talking to her grandmother or getting ready for bed, she will start breathing rapidly, trembling, looking at something that no one else sees. She also starts speaking her mind. To the heartbreak of her beloved brother (Benjamin Voisin), Eugenie is committed by her father to an asylum where a diagnosis of hysteria has become all the rage. The soiree of the title was a real occurrence at the Salpetriere Hospital during the tenure of the renowned neurologist, Dr. Jean-Martin Charcot.
Depicted here, the gathering is as bizarre as one might fear. This is also a high point in the comradeship of patients. Eugenie becomes a catalyst, prompting the head nurse, Genevieve (portrayed by Laurent), toward doubts about the ethics of her beloved institution.
Laurent creates an exquisite melodrama that heightens the villainy of Charcot and his allies (one proves particularly sinister) to underscore how male-centric the medical establishment was — and is. A feminist work, “The Mad Women’s Ball”, also grapples with the ways women are collusive. Emmanuel Bercot serves as Jean Pepper, the nurse Charcot asks to manage Eugenie’s solitary confinement. Go ahead, Nurse Ratched.
In French, with subtitles. Running time: 1 hour 54 minutes. View on Amazon.
