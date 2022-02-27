Entertainment

The magic of ‘Gangubai’ played at the box office on the weekend, know the earnings of two days

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
The magic of ‘Gangubai’ played at the box office on the weekend, know the earnings of two days
Written by admin
The magic of ‘Gangubai’ played at the box office on the weekend, know the earnings of two days

The magic of ‘Gangubai’ played at the box office on the weekend, know the earnings of two days

The magic of ‘Gangubai’ played at the box office on the weekend, know the earnings of two days

The collection of Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai has crossed 23 crores in just two days. Know how much the film has earned at the box office on the second day.

The Alia Bhatt starrer biographical crime drama film on mafia don Gangubai Kathiawadi, performed well on the second day after a stupendous opening at the box office. The film earned Rs 13.32 crore on the second day. Its two-day total has now become Rs 23.82 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​shared the film’s stats on Twitter. His tweet read, “#GangubaiKathiawadi witnessing super growth on day 2… Fri 10.50 cr, Shani 13.32 cr. Total: ₹ 23.82 cr. #IndiaBiz.”

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh ​​said that the film will get a boost due to the Maha Shivratri holiday on Tuesday, March 1, so the film can earn quite a lot in the near future.

Earlier, he had estimated the opening weekend earnings of the film to be Rs 40 crore. This is quite commendable as the film is facing stiff competition from new South Indian film releases – Ajith’s Tamil film Valimai and Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film Bheemala Nayak.

Written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa. Ajay Devgan has a cameo in the film. This is Alia’s first film with Bhansali.

All the celebs and film critics have given very good reviews and ratings to this film. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has praised the film on her Instagram account, calling it a masterpiece.

READ Also  Ayushmann Khurrana shares a hard hitting poster of his next film Anek | Ayushmann Khurrana announces the release date of Anek

Shubhra Gupta in The Indian Express gave the film 3 stars and wrote in the review, “The only way to enjoy Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is to embrace its extravagantly constructed universe – elaborate sets that create red-light zones. Huh. Kamathipura which becomes the location for most of the film’s run-time, frames that look like Art Deco paintings, and most importantly the very young and very fair and lovely Alia Bhatt playing the lead character, who says that she is ‘seventy-seven’ but looks young, and is marked by little by her horrific life experiences of being sold into prostitution.”

Alia Bhatt’s film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. The story of the film is based on the real life of Gangubai. The film tells the story of how Gujarat’s Ganga became the queen of Mumbai’s red-lined area Kamathipura and how she raised her voice for children and women who trade sex.


#magic #Gangubai #played #box #office #weekend #earnings #days

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Khatron Ke Khiladi - Rahul Vaidya Turns Vlogger To Show Fans What's Happening Behind The Camera

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment