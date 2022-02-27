The magic of ‘Gangubai’ played at the box office on the weekend, know the earnings of two days

The collection of Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai has crossed 23 crores in just two days. Know how much the film has earned at the box office on the second day.

The Alia Bhatt starrer biographical crime drama film on mafia don Gangubai Kathiawadi, performed well on the second day after a stupendous opening at the box office. The film earned Rs 13.32 crore on the second day. Its two-day total has now become Rs 23.82 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​shared the film’s stats on Twitter. His tweet read, “#GangubaiKathiawadi witnessing super growth on day 2… Fri 10.50 cr, Shani 13.32 cr. Total: ₹ 23.82 cr. #IndiaBiz.”

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh ​​said that the film will get a boost due to the Maha Shivratri holiday on Tuesday, March 1, so the film can earn quite a lot in the near future.

Earlier, he had estimated the opening weekend earnings of the film to be Rs 40 crore. This is quite commendable as the film is facing stiff competition from new South Indian film releases – Ajith’s Tamil film Valimai and Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu film Bheemala Nayak.

Written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa. Ajay Devgan has a cameo in the film. This is Alia’s first film with Bhansali.

All the celebs and film critics have given very good reviews and ratings to this film. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has praised the film on her Instagram account, calling it a masterpiece.

Shubhra Gupta in The Indian Express gave the film 3 stars and wrote in the review, “The only way to enjoy Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is to embrace its extravagantly constructed universe – elaborate sets that create red-light zones. Huh. Kamathipura which becomes the location for most of the film’s run-time, frames that look like Art Deco paintings, and most importantly the very young and very fair and lovely Alia Bhatt playing the lead character, who says that she is ‘seventy-seven’ but looks young, and is marked by little by her horrific life experiences of being sold into prostitution.”

Alia Bhatt’s film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. The story of the film is based on the real life of Gangubai. The film tells the story of how Gujarat’s Ganga became the queen of Mumbai’s red-lined area Kamathipura and how she raised her voice for children and women who trade sex.