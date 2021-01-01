The man cuts hair like Kim Jong Un and the video went viral on social media

A man goes to a salon to get a haircut. Instead of demanding a specific style from the barber, he demands a haircut like North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un. This demand was challenging for the barber but he decided to satisfy his customer. The client shared his video on TickTock after Kim Jong Un cut his hair. People love this video and it is going viral.The viralized video shows a man sitting on a chair in a barber shop. He is recording his reaction after cutting his hair like Kim Jong. His haircut can also be seen in the barber clip. They both deal with their confidence as they choose to embark on their play activities. While sharing the video on Reddit, I read the caption ‘Kim Jong Un Style Haircut’.

Funny advice from people

The more funny this video is, the more funny comments it gets. One social media user praised Barber and wrote, ‘Great! Kim should rent it. ‘Another user appreciated the new look of the customer. One user wrote, ‘I think this guy should dress like Kim Jong Un and go to North Korea and confuse the border guards.’

Kim Jong Un changed his look again

Kim Jong Un is often talked about because of his looks. Recently, pictures showed that Kim Jong Un may have lost 10 to 20 kilograms of weight. With this, repeated speculations about his health were revived. Several reports have claimed that Kim has reduced her weight to 20kg. His watch is already loose and his face looks thin. Some analysts say the 5-foot-eight-inch-tall Kim weighed 140kg before and is now perhaps 10 to 20kg lower.