The man, who attended the court hearing in a semi-naked state, did not agree despite the objection of lawyer Indira Jai ​​Singh, now the case will be

During the virtual hearing of a case in the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 30 November, a man was involved in a semi-naked state. During this, senior advocate Indira Jaising was arguing in a case. Despite his objection, the person did not agree. Now a case of contempt of court and a complaint of sexual harassment will be filed against the person.

Through a tweet, Indira Jaising said that I confirm this. Even after I lodged an objection, a man appeared on the screen in a semi-naked state for a full 20 minutes. For this I am filing an official complaint for contempt of court and sexual harassment.

He said that this happening during the court hearing is very disturbing. It is worth mentioning that the senior lawyer has demanded action against a person named Sridhar Bhatt.

The woman lawyer told the court that a person without a vest attended the hearing through video conferencing. He is visible in the courtroom during the debate. The lawyer said to take judicial cognizance of this. He said that there should be some dignity in the court. I am a female lawyer.

I confirm that a semi naked man was visible on the screen for a full 20 minutes despite my objection. I am making an official complaint for contempt of court snd sexual harassment. It’s extremely disturbing in the middle of an argument in court https://t.co/q9DAgoHze7 — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) November 30, 2021

Indira Jaising told the court, it is very disturbing for a woman in court to see a man without clothes. Please tell that notice has been issued to that man for this. Senior advocate appeared on behalf of the victim in the sex CD case.

Who is Indira Jaising: Let us inform that Indira Jaising is a well-known lawyer of the country. She is also often in the discussion about her statements. Indira Jaising, who became the first senior advocate of the Bombay High Court in 1986, started her advocacy journey with the fight for human rights and women’s rights.

In 2018, Indira Jai ​​Singh was included in the top 50 leaders of the world by the well-known magazine ‘Fortune Magazine’. She also became the country’s first woman additional solicitor in 2009. Indira Jaising was born in a Sindhi family in Mumbai. He earned a BA from Bangalore University and an LML degree from Bombay University in 1962.