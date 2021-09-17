‘The Many Saints of Newark’: A Guide to the ‘Sopranos’ Family Tree

In the world of “The Sopranos,” there’s family, and then there’s “family”—those hard-won, deep-seated mob ties that make up the spiritual connection of every member of the Italian American mafia. Over the course of six seasons, that acclaimed HBO drama introduced us to several dozen members of New Jersey’s mighty Demio crime family, including its illustrious and charming kingpin, Tony Soprano, and various uncles, cousins, rivals, and lovers who fill up the entertaining. Huh. The drama of the character’s frightening, unsettled life.

“The Many Saints of Newark” is a prequel, set about 30 years before the show’s debut, which began in the late 1960s and spanned half a decade. Billed as a Tony Soprano origin story, it instead centers largely on close family friend and collaborator Dickie Moltisanti, who, seeing great potential in Tony, takes the young soprano boy under his wing.

“Many Saints” is a treat for “Sopranos” fans, filled with subtle references to series lore and answers to longstanding questions, and delighted to see shorter versions of familiar faces. But the movie doesn’t make much effort to articulate the characters or their relationships, and if it’s been a while since your last “Sopranos” binge, you might find it difficult to keep each and every member of the family.