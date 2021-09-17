‘The Many Saints of Newark’: A Guide to the ‘Sopranos’ Family Tree
In the world of “The Sopranos,” there’s family, and then there’s “family”—those hard-won, deep-seated mob ties that make up the spiritual connection of every member of the Italian American mafia. Over the course of six seasons, that acclaimed HBO drama introduced us to several dozen members of New Jersey’s mighty Demio crime family, including its illustrious and charming kingpin, Tony Soprano, and various uncles, cousins, rivals, and lovers who fill up the entertaining. Huh. The drama of the character’s frightening, unsettled life.
“The Many Saints of Newark” is a prequel, set about 30 years before the show’s debut, which began in the late 1960s and spanned half a decade. Billed as a Tony Soprano origin story, it instead centers largely on close family friend and collaborator Dickie Moltisanti, who, seeing great potential in Tony, takes the young soprano boy under his wing.
“Many Saints” is a treat for “Sopranos” fans, filled with subtle references to series lore and answers to longstanding questions, and delighted to see shorter versions of familiar faces. But the movie doesn’t make much effort to articulate the characters or their relationships, and if it’s been a while since your last “Sopranos” binge, you might find it difficult to keep each and every member of the family.
Before “Money Saints” arrives in theaters October 1 and on HBO Max, here’s a guide to who’s who in New Jersey’s world of crowds.
Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini, Michael Gandolfini)
“The Sopranos” begins as Tony Soprano, a respected but troubled Jersey mob boss who enters therapy to regain control of a series of increasingly severe panic attacks. “Many Saints” reveals Tony as a bright, charismatic teenager with ambitions to go to college and escape a life of crime that is his ultimate destiny. Immortalized by James Gandolfini in the show, he is played in the prequel by Gandolfini’s real-life son, Michael.
Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola)
Once an important and acclaimed leader in the Jersey Mafia, Dickie Moltisanti was killed long before the events of “The Sopranos” under the circumstances described – though never actually confirmed – as part of a story arc in the show’s fourth season. in the form of. Dickie is the protagonist of “Many Saints” and much of the tragedy of his life and death has been revealed in a way that longtime “Sopranos” fans will find utterly shocking. Although not a family by blood, he was welcomed as a brother by the junior soprano and became an influential father figure to young Tony.
Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli)
Born around the time of the set of “Many Saints”, Christopher appears in the film as only a child, in a scene with much foreshadowing. Dickie’s son and a distant cousin of Tony’s wife Carmella, he is considered part of the soprano family, commonly known as Tony’s nephew. One of the series’ main characters, Christopher, is the sort of creepy nerd-do-well that Tony dreams of casting as his hero – a dream often thwarted throughout the series by Chrissy’s tendency to screw up. Is.
Giovanni “Johnny Boy” soprano (Joseph Ciravo, Jon Bernthal)
Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano, Tony’s father, died of natural causes in the late ’80s, before the events of “The Sopranos”, and appears only in flashbacks in the series; One of those flashbacks is reinstated in “Many Saints”, with Jon Bernthal now playing the soprano patriarch in place of the show’s Joseph Ciravo. A big shot at the crowd, she spent much of Tony’s teenage years in prison, handing Dickie over to look after the boy while he is inside.
Corrado “Jr” Soprano (Dominic Chianese, Corey Stoll)
A perennial thorn in Tony’s side, the corrado soprano, known as Jr., is Johnny Boy’s brother, and partially helps raise Tony while Johnny Boy is serving time. In “The Sopranos”, Junior (Dominic Chianese) is always jockeying and jockeying for power, and as portrayed by Corey Stoll in “Many Saints”, he becomes less ruthless or power-struck as a young man. Not hungry, no one is surprised. His relationship with Tony has been strained ever since he doubted the young soprano’s ability to become a varsity athlete.
“Hollywood” Dick Moltisanti (Ray Liotta)
Dicky’s father, and Christopher’s grandfather, “Hollywood” Dick dominates “Many Saints” with a terrifying, terrifying threat. Although he never appears and virtually never appears in “The Sopranos”, his actions in the prequels set in motion many of the events that defined the series.
Livia Soprano (Nancy Marchand, Vera Farmiga)
Tony’s mother, played in the series by Nancy Marchand, is one of the overwhelming mental strains that drives Tony into therapy, and in “Many Saints”, we see the long-suffering woman back when she still had It was the weakest glow of summer. Vera Farmiga transmits the younger version of the character with astonishing accuracy.
Silvio Dante (Steve Van Zandt, John Magaro)
A fixture of the series, Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt) is one of Tony’s top lieutenants and most trusted advisors. “Many Saints” finds him played by John Magaro and working with equal diligence under Dickie, as well as having a personal liking for young Tony, who he sees has great potential. We get some long-awaited answers about the character’s natural hairline.
Paulie Gualtieri (Tony Sirico, Billy Magnussen)
Pauli Gualtieri, sometimes known as Pauli Walnuts, is a “Sopranos” fan, beloved for his stylized Italian mannerisms and no-bull attitude. Like Silvio, Paulie is a loyal lieutenant of Tony on the series (where she is played by Tony Sirico) and works closely with Dickie in “Many Saints” (when Billy Magnussen takes the role).
Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero (Vincent Pastor, Samson Moeciola)
The colorful nickname “Big Pussy” is another lieutenant in the New Jersey Mafia who works for Dickie (Samson Moeciola in the film) and later Tony (Vincent Pastor in the series). Although he has a minor role in “Many Saints”, he becomes an important figure in Tony’s life, with his betrayal of the family forming the heart of the show’s second season.
Janice Soprano (Aida Turturro, Mattia Conforti)
Tony’s sister, and the daughter of Johnny Boy and Livia, she is resented by Tony as the golden child of the family, very spoiled and dotted. In the film, she is played by Mattia Conforti, who becomes Ada Turturro in the series.
