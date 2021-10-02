‘The Many Saints of Newark’ | anatomy of a scene

“Hello. My name is Alan Taylor, and I directed ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ “What are you reading? Oh, can’t you read the regular comic, you know, Superman, Jughead.” “It’s about some Jewish girl and a knight, and there’s Robin Hood in it.” “I didn’t know that in the Middle Ages they had were Jews.” “Well, Bible.” “Anyway, your mom asked me to talk to you, so—” “What about being suspended from school?” “Hey, put it down.” “It The scene comes early in the film. We are accompanied by young Tony Soprano, played by William Ludwig in this part of the film, and he is in talks with his uncle Dickie Moltisanti, played by Alessandro Nivola. This is a scene where Dickie is forced to offer parental advice to young Tony. It’s not something he wants to do.” “It’s not just gambling. That’s all—the cherry bombs at the YMCA blowing air out of Mrs. Russo’s tires—” “I apologize to her.” “You talk big about wanting to be on the soccer team in high school and you already only smoking? Oh, is that so! You have to take a better attitude.” “Tony’s father is in jail, and Tony’s mom Livia has put the onus on Dicky to go up and try to straighten the baby.” “I try to be nice. ” “I do not think so. And try.” “That’s weird. I mean, the film is full of action and shootouts and all kinds of stuff, a lot of story, but this has been one of my favorite scenes. And there’s something about the scene that’s so simple. It’s two people talking sitting in bed.” “Pinky swears.” “But it really involves the whole relationship and the whole destiny of Tony’s character.” “There.” “Once I got to Playland, I Saw the police shoot a friend of my dad’s in the back.” “This is where he starts wandering into some illegal activity, but he’s being given the worst advice in the world and the least in the world.” less concrete advice being given.” “I don’t want that to happen to me.” “Won’t.” “So we see how their relationship goes, and I think it’s beautifully between these two actors. crops up. And it ends on a really heartbreaking note for me because he doesn’t really answer young Tony’s dilemma. And, in fact, at the end of the scene, young Tony is looking forward to the end of the series and the end of his character.