The Married Archers from India: ‘We Are A Powerful Couple’

TOKYO – When the arrow of love struck, Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das were ready with their own quivers. Known as Dee-Das in India, the couple are one of two archery couples married at the Tokyo Olympics.

Both halves of the couple advanced to the individual archery event, with Das falling in the Round of 16 on Saturday to 2012 Olympic silver medalist Takaharu Furukawa of Japan.

Waving the Indian flag in the stands under a blazing sun was Kumari, the world No. 1, who had reached the quarter-finals the day before. She was beaten by An San of South Korea, who won the gold medal.

“We are a powerful couple,” Das said after his elimination on Saturday. “We lost in the Olympics here, but from now on we’ll play the game differently. We have learned so much over the past few years and we know how to handle the pressure. “