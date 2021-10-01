The Married Couple Behind the Dreamy Feminist Action Movie ‘Mayday’
When cinematographer Sam Levy and writer and director Karen Sinore, now forty-married, first met – in a film class as an undergrad at Brown – he was impressed by the fact that “he’s a fan of all these interesting texts.” “She was very studious and disciplined about it, and I loved that about her.”
“I was a really curious seeker,” confirmed Sinore, who primarily studied semiotics, physics, and dance, but who eventually landed in film. “I realized,” she says, “that the palette for filmmaking had everything I love—science, optics, movement, sound,” which together could apply an alchemy to itself. It’s not like she’s actively thinking about all these elements. “For me, you just do it—I’m almost subconsciously trying to convey something,” she says. “It’s like having a divine wand, looking for a way to express what you’re feeling.”
Levy, she says, who took to the camera in high school, has a different and more deliberate approach—”he takes the film to its most essential and powerful parts”—something that was obvious, and his was attractive. The pair kept in touch together after that first class, which was taught by avant-garde filmmaker and artist Leslie Thornton, and their romance blossomed shortly after graduating and moving to New York. They married in 2000, just as they were starting to build their careers. Sinore edited and produced for Thornton; Created and curated multimedia installations; films made for opera productions; and worked as a set decorator and a stylist, most notably for Isabella Rossellini’s experimental “Green Porno” short film series (2008), in which Sinre also appears as an erotic snail. The whole time, she was writing and directing her own shorts. One of them, “Plum” (2010), centers on a young boy lost in a sandstorm who is rescued by an ostrich, which has him trapped between human and animal territory. “My artistic inclination is for mystical things—I’m interested in the realm of the sublime,” she says.
While Levi was making a name for herself. He shot music videos for Beck and Vampire Weekend and became a frequent collaborator of Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig, serving as director of photography on Baumbach’s “Francis Ha” (2012), entirely black and White, and for “While We’re Young” (2015) and later Gerwig’s Oscar-winning “Lady Bird” (2017). His lean, natural approach brings a meticulous attention to detail that makes the films work on a rich, vibrant aesthetic. Levi shot almost all of Sinore’s shorts, and the duet would sometimes end up on the same set for other productions (as was the case with “Green Porno”). “We learned that we really liked being on set together, spending 15 hours a day making things together,” Levy says. “When I would get a feature for someone else and leave the house, it just reinforced the idea that we should be doing it together.”
In 2018, after an idea from Sinore that had been brewing for more than a decade—”Sam, who saw the script in progress, was about to point out that it should be a feature,” says Sinore—he Got his chance. The story — what will be “Mayday,” which stars Grace Van Patten, Mia Goth, Havana Rose Liu and Juliette Lewis and hits theaters Friday and all major video-on-demand platforms — follows Ana (Van Patten), A cast-on young waitress who is transported to a lush and sparsely populated island in a dreamy otherworldly world. A war ensues, but she finds refuge with a band of young women, led by a seemingly ineffective Marsha (Goth). Soon, Anna learns that the women are intent on revenge against all the men they lure to their deaths, often by radio broadcasts disguising themselves as girls in distress. Over time, however, the feminist revenge fantasy gives way to something else, as Ana comes to see herself and her past life in a different light.
Sinore cited “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” (1865), “The Wizard of Oz” (1939) and the ancient myth of the siren as reference points for the story, which, she says, “felt like a fugue.” To explore the film’s overall aesthetic, which has an appropriately hazy, hypnotic quality, the couple searched for visual inspiration together. They went on to perform live dance performances by the Belgian troupe Rosas and the Israeli company Batsheva, to help achieve a sense of grace and dynamism in the film (which features a deeply playful musical number dancing with Anna Chanchal’s cadre). soldier). The couple also perused the shelves of Manhattan’s Dashwood Books, looking for images of women in action, which proved difficult to find. “Still, a lot of Japanese photographers, like Rinko Kawauchi, spoke to us—something about mystery and color,” says Levy, who says that his aim for “Mayade” was to “defy gravity.”
About working with Levy, Sinore says, “It’s a big film to feature in the first place—it requires a lot of muscle to get off the ground, and it’s reassuring to have someone so exhilarating, who is both “What I’ve always been trying to develop with a director is this shorthand for dialogue and a visual language,” says Levy. – Your brains have to meet and you finish each other’s sentences.” This was something she and Sinore could already do, though both maintain at least some boundaries between work and life. are careful about.” We take what we do so seriously that we don’t have to we ourselves Very seriously,” Levy says. “We’re playful and silly and funny with each other, so we can bring that energy to set, which makes the filmmaking process a real pleasure.”
