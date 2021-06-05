The Masked Dancer final: Tamzin Outhwaite is unveiled as Scarecrow

The Masked Dancer ultimate: Tamzin Outhwaite is unveiled as Scarecrow



Tamzin Outhwaite was unmasked as Scarecrow on Saturday evening’s ultimate of The Masked Dancer.

The actress, 50, wowed the judges along with her efficiency wearing her elaborate costume and ended up coming fourth.

Choose Holly Willoughby, 40, struggled to comprise her shock as the revelation was made as she commented that the pair had been ‘virtually associated’ as Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin is associated to Tamzin.

Tamzin had hinted that she was behind the masks earlier within the present saying her expertise on the programme had ‘exceeded all her expectations’ in a nod to her starring function within the movie Nice Expectations in 2012.

When requested what made her resolve to tackle the problem, she stated: ‘I used to be a fan of The Masked Singer and the judges and I liked the trick component of it.’

She additionally stated it was arduous preserving her identification a secret, as she added: ‘The secret turns into tougher as time goes on. I stated I used to be doing a secret challenge and left it there!’

Speaking about how she dealt along with her nerves forward of the efficiency she stated: ‘A lot of nerves at all times however the feeling of no person understanding who you’re is liberating. I really feel barely extra assured with the masks on however can’t breathe as nicely.’

Judges Oti Mabuse, Holly Willoughby and Davina McCall made positive to show heads for ultimate.

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti, 30, dazzled in a sweeping gold robe that featured not solely a cape but additionally a gorgeous excessive neck.

Carrying her raven tresses weaved right into a plaited bun, Oti seemed sensational when she shared snaps of her finale look on Instagram sporting a full face of expertly-applied glam.

Holly seemed unimaginable in an off-the-shoulder yellow robe and seemed radiant along with her hair in a classy cropped do.

Davina, 53, reduce a classy silhouette in a gorgeous sleeveless gown.

Carrying her shiny brunette hair unfastened and displaying off her trim determine within the floor-length blue robe, Davina seemed radiant as she took to the judging panel for the final time.

The doting mom opted for a pure make-up look, ensuring her smile was the centre of consideration with a swipe of pale pink lipstick.

It comes after Kelly Brook was unmasked as Frog whereas Craig Revel Horwood was unveiled as Knickerbocker Glory on Friday evening’s semi-final.

Through the double elimination, Strictly Come Dancing decide Craig, 56, was the primary to be revealed leaving his co-star and present decide Oti Mabuse elated.

Oti, 30, was the one decide to guess appropriately Craig was Knickerbocker Glory whereas the remainder of the panel – Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and visitor John Bishop – wrongly predicted Rylan Clark-Neal, Jason Donovan and Paul O’Grady.

On account of Oti and Craig working collectively on Strictly, she as a professional and he as a decide, the dancer was in a position to suss out his explicit stroll, saying: ‘It is that stroll you’ve got, I used to be like: “Oh!”

‘It was simply that second, I used to be like I’ve seen this particular person stroll away earlier than… then all of the items began coming in.’

Speaking after the massive reveal, Craig joked that it was ‘torture, darling’, he continued: ‘I do not dance usually. I strive sitting behind the desk, such as you lot. Whenever you’ve received a head on you, you do not see something.

‘It was a complete different expertise, so happy I did this, it is good for me as a decide, darling, a imply and harsh one, to really come up and problem myself.

‘I used to be extraordinarily nervous, I actually really feel for the celebrities [on Strictly] … not that I’ll change any of my opinions, I do really feel for them as it is terrifying.’

Speaking about his motive to participate, Craig stated: ‘To show myself that I’ve the heart to do one thing like this, takes me again to being 23, that complete expertise once more!’

Subsequent as much as be unmasked was Frog who turned out to be none aside from mannequin and presenter Kelly, 41, leaving the judging panel surprised.

Once more, the one decide to guess appropriately was Oti who predicted that it was Kelly beneath the Frog costume whereas her co-stars guessed the likes of Katie Worth, Caprice and Carol Vorderman.

Speaking after the reveal, Kelly stated: ‘I’ve at all times liked dancing, I’ve not danced for years. I can pat myself on the again and say: “Yeah, I did that” it has been the perfect expertise ever.’

Previous to Craig’s reveal, the TV star revealed that there had been a number of clues about his identification which included references to the musicals Chess, Cats and even his delivery place Australia.

Whereas Kelly revealed the clues about her identification, which included Love Island font on her megaphone – as she introduced the first-ever collection in 2005 – and references to her cameo on Smallville in 2002 as Victoria Hardwick.

The mannequin additionally danced to Little Combine’s Shout Out To My Ex which may have additionally been a touch at her previous former flames which embody the likes of Jason Statham, Billy Zane and Thom Evans.

Judges Mo and Davina had been left shocked over the reveal as they each exclaimed: ‘I am unable to consider it, so good’ and ‘I am truly shocked!’