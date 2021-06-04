The Masked Dancer: Kelly Brook is Frog while Craig Revel Horwood is Knickerbocker Glory



Kelly Brook was unmasked as Frog while Craig Revel Horwood was unveiled as Knickerbocker Glory on Friday night time’s semi-final of The Masked Dancer.

Through the newest double elimination, Strictly Come Dancing choose Craig, 56, was the primary to be revealed leaving his co-star and present choose Oti Mabuse elated.

Oti, 30, was the one choose to guess appropriately that Craig was Knickerbocker Glory while the remainder of the judges – Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and visitor John Bishop – wrongly predicted Rylan Clark-Neal, Jason Donovan or Paul O’Grady.

Double elimination! Kelly Brook, left, was unmasked as Frog while Craig Revel Horwood, proper, was unveiled as Knickerbocker Glory on Friday night time’s semi-final of The Masked Dancer

As a result of Oti and Craig working collectively on Strictly, she as a professional and he as a choose, the dancer was in a position to suss out his explicit stroll, saying: ‘It is that stroll you’ve got, I used to be like: “Oh!”

‘It was simply that second, I used to be like I’ve seen this particular person stroll away earlier than… then all of the items began coming in.’

Speaking after the large reveal, Craig joked that it was ‘torture, darling’, he continued: ‘I do not dance usually. I attempt sitting behind the desk, such as you lot. Whenever you’ve acquired a head on you, you do not see something.

‘It was a complete different expertise, so happy I did this, it is good for me as a choose, darling, a imply and harsh one, to really come up and problem myself.

It is Craig Revel Horwood! Through the newest double elimination, Strictly Come Dancing choose Craig, 56, was the primary to be revealed leaving his co-star and present choose Oti Mabuse elated

Humorous: Speaking after the large reveal, Craig joked that it was ‘torture, darling’, he continued: ‘I do not dance usually. I attempt sitting behind the desk, such as you lot. Whenever you’ve acquired a head on you, you do not see something.’

No manner! Subsequent as much as be unmasked was Frog who turned out to be none apart from mannequin and presenter Kelly, 41, leaving the judging panel surprised

Enjoyable: Speaking after the reveal, Kelly stated: ‘I’ve at all times beloved dancing, I’ve not danced for years. I can pat myself on the again and say: “Yeah, I did that” it has been the very best expertise ever.’

‘I used to be extraordinarily nervous, I actually really feel for the celebrities [on Strictly] … not that I’ll change any of my opinions, I do really feel for them because it’s terrifying.’

Speaking about his purpose to participate, Craig stated: ‘To show myself that I’ve the heart to do one thing like this, takes me again to being 23, that complete expertise once more!’

Subsequent as much as be unmasked was Frog who turned out to be none apart from mannequin and presenter Kelly, 41, leaving the judging panel surprised.

Wonderful: Oti, 30, was the one choose to guess appropriately that Craig was Knickerbocker Glory while the remainder of the judges – Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, visitor John Bishop and Jonathan Ross – wrongly predicted Rylan Clark-Neal, Jason Donovan or Paul O’Grady

It is the stroll! As a result of Oti and Craig working collectively on Strictly, she as a professional and he as a choose, the dancer was in a position to suss out his explicit stroll, saying: ‘It is that stroll you’ve got, I used to be like: “Oh!”‘

Once more, the one choose to guess appropriately was Oti who predicted that it was Kelly beneath the Frog costume while her co-stars guessed the likes of Katie Value, Caprice and Carol Vorderman.

Speaking after the reveal, Kelly stated: ‘I’ve at all times beloved dancing, I’ve not danced for years. I can pat myself on the again and say: “Yeah, I did that” it has been the very best expertise ever.’

Previous to Craig’s reveal, the TV star revealed that there had been a number of clues about his id which included references to the musicals Chess, Cats and even his start place Australia.

Properly achieved! Once more, the one choose to guess appropriately was Oti who predicted that it was Kelly beneath the Frog costume while her co-stars guessed the likes of Katie Value, Caprice and Carol Vorderman

Clues! Previous to Craig’s reveal, the TV star revealed that there had been a number of clues about his id which included references to the musicals Chess, Cats and even his start place Australia

Sneaky: While Kelly revealed the clues about her id, which included Love Island font on her megaphone – as she offered the first-ever collection in 2005 – and references to her cameo on Smallville in 2002 as Victoria Hardwick

While Kelly revealed the clues about her id, which included Love Island font on her megaphone – as she offered the first-ever collection in 2005 – and references to her cameo on Smallville in 2002 as Victoria Hardwick.

The mannequin additionally danced to Little Combine’s Shout Out To My Ex which might have additionally been a touch at her previous former flames which embrace the likes of Jason Statham, Billy Zane and Thom Evans.

Judges Mo and Davina had been left shocked over the reveal as they each exclaimed: ‘I can not imagine it, so sensible’ and ‘I am really shocked!’

Saturday night time’s ultimate will see Zip, Squirrel, Scarecrow and Carwash compete.

It comes after Zoe Ball was unmasked as Llama while Christopher Dean was unveiled as Beagle on Thursday night time’s version of The Masked Dancer.

Humorous: ‘I used to be extraordinarily nervous, I actually really feel for the celebrities [on Strictly] … not that I’ll change any of my opinions, I do really feel for them because it’s terrifying.’ (pictured on Strictly)

A touch? Kelly danced to Little Combine’s Shout Out To My Ex which might have additionally been a touch at her previous former flames which embrace the likes of Jason Statham (pictured collectively in 2004), Billy Zane and Thom Evans

Through the star-studded episode, Dancing On Ice choose Christopher, 62, was the primary to be revealed after the Olympic ice skater discovered himself within the backside two.

The judges – made up of Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and visitor David Walliams – had been all unsuitable with their guesses which included the likes of Gareth Southgate, Harry Judd and Gary Lineker.

Talking after his unmasking, which left the judging panel surprised, Christopher quipped: ‘I did like Davina saying: “He seems to be like a 30-year-old!” It has been nice enjoyable, good to have the ability to breathe once more [after taking his mask off].

Double elimination! It comes after Zoe Ball, left, was unmasked as Llama while Christopher Dean, proper, was unveiled as Beagle on Thursday night time’s version of The Masked Dancer

‘I get on a bit now, new challenges are at all times good to tackle, I’m 63 this 12 months!’

Subsequent as much as be unmasked was Llama who turned out to be none apart from BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe, 50, once more leaving the judging panel surprised.

The solely choose to guess appropriately was visitor David, 49, who predicted that it was Zoe beneath the Llama costume while his co-stars guessed the likes of Nicole Appleton, Patsy Kensit and Steph McGovern.

Take off the masks! Through the star-studded episode, Dancing On Ice choose Christopher, 62, was the primary to be revealed after the Olympic ice skater discovered himself within the backside two

It is Christopher Dean! Talking after his unmasking, which left the judging panel surprised, Christopher stated: ‘I did like Davina saying: “He seems to be like a 30-year-old!” It has been nice enjoyable, good to have the ability to breathe once more [after taking his mask off].’

No drama Llama! Subsequent as much as be unmasked was Llama who turned out to be none apart from BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe, 50, once more leaving the judging panel surprised

‘Crackers’: Talking after her huge reveal, Zoe admitted it was a ‘crackers’ expertise and he or she needed to maintain her participation a secret from her two kids – Woody, 20, and Nelly, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Fatboy Slim DJ Norman Prepare dinner

Talking after her huge reveal, Zoe admitted it was a ‘crackers’ expertise and he or she needed to maintain her participation a secret from her two kids – Woody, 20, and Nelly, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Fatboy Slim DJ Norman Prepare dinner.

While David quipped: ‘I simply noticed her and she will’t stand nonetheless for a second’ to which Zoe joked: ‘We now have spent a while collectively, David and I!’

Speaking about her time on the present, the previous Strictly: It Takes Two presenter stated: ‘It was crackers, you’ve got acquired an enormous enormous head, enormous nostril,’ she additionally joked that her trousers weren’t ‘desperately flattering’.

She continued: ‘I’ve had a lot enjoyable! It has been such fun, I’ve correct beloved trotting round, anybody pondering of doing it, do it, it is a lot enjoyable!’

OMG! The judging panel, specifically Davina – pictured, had been left gobsmacked over the superstar reveals throughout Thursday’s double elimination

Fallacious! The judges – made up of Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, visitor David Walliams, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross (L-R) – had been all unsuitable with their guesses for Beagle which included the likes of Gareth Southgate, Harry Judd and Gary Lineker

Properly achieved David! The solely choose to guess Llama appropriately was visitor David, 49, who predicted that it was Zoe beneath the Llama costume while his co-stars guessed the likes of Nicole Appleton, Patsy Kensit and Steph McGovern

The star was additionally requested by Davina whether or not her two kids knew previous to her huge divulge to which she stated: ‘Woody doesn’t know, Nelly, my nieces and listeners… shock!’

Previous to Christopher’s huge reveal, clues for the Dancing On Ice choose included two canine bowls with ‘T’ and ‘D’ on them, a nod at his skating companion Jayne Torvill – they’re often known as Torvill and Dean.

Greater than 24million Britons watched in 1984 because the pair had been awarded 9 sixes and a gold medal for his or her iconic Bolero routine on the Winter Olympics.

While Christopher additionally stated that he used to work with ‘bobby’, which is a touch at his previous job as a policeman earlier than discovering fame as an ice skater.

Intelligent! Previous to Christopher’s huge reveal, clues for the Dancing On Ice choose included two canine bowls with ‘T’ and ‘D’ on them, a nod at his skating companion Jayne Torvill – they’re often known as Torvill and Dean

Iconic: Greater than 24million Britons watched in 1984 because the pair had been awarded 9 sixes and a gold medal for his or her iconic Bolero routine on the Winter Olympics (pictured recreating the routine in January)

After the large reveal, Zoe took to Instagram to share a group of behind-the-scenes snaps as she joked: ‘Whaaaat? It’s not @vicky.mcclure?!!’, after the Line Of Obligation actress was predicted as a possible superstar behind the Llama costume.

The star penned: ‘Whaaaat? It’s not @vicky.mcclure?!! There’s no foolin @dwalliams or my lady Nell. Had me sussed on episode 1!

‘BEST TIME EVER on #TheMaskedDancerUk in stitches in britches. Will miss my furry hoofed good friend LLAMA. ♥️

‘Thanks for having me @joeldommett & enormous props to @callum_powell88 @aaronrenfree @dykey27 @karenmossrocks and @showbizliz for all of your persistence & encouragement.

Humorous: Speaking about her time on the present, the previous Strictly: It Takes Two presenter stated: ‘It was crackers, you’ve got acquired an enormous enormous head, enormous nostril,’ she additionally joked that her trousers weren’t ‘desperately flattering’

Household: Zoe is mother-of-two to Woody, 20, and Nelly, 11, who she shares along with her ex-husband and Fatboy Slim DJ, Norman Prepare dinner

‘Have beloved the #secretsquirrelmission and watching at dwelling. @davinamccall, @otimabuse, @mewossy and @mothecomedian prime staff. Wonderful to listen to everyones guesses on the radio.

‘Sorry @iamrichieanderson i’m not @therealgerihalliwell … ps I don’t know who any of the others are EXCEPT a possibly KNICKERBOCKERGLORY hmmmmm.’

While choose and Strictly star Oti, 30, hilariously posted on Instagram about Zoe’s reveal: ‘Here is the gag: Went on @BBCRadio2 and @ZoeTheBall interviewed me asking me all about it – ON THE SAME DAY!!!! and he or she knew and saved her cool.’

BTS: After the large reveal, Zoe took to Instagram to share a group of behind-the-scenes snaps

Humorous: Zoe shared a snap of herself in costume, left, and posing with llamas, proper

Particulars: The presenter shared up shut particulars of her costume

Candy: Zoe shared a video of her daughter Nelly, 11, guessing her id earlier than the reveal

It comes after Eddie The Eagle was unmasked as Rubber Rooster on Tuesday night time’s version of The Masked Dancer as he admitted he was ‘gutted’ to go away the ITV competitors.

The Olympic ski jumper, 57, turned the fourth superstar to be revealed on the present after the judges determined to avoid wasting Frog after they went head-to-head.

The judges – made up of Jonathan, Mo, Davina and Oti – had been all unsuitable with their guesses which included the likes of Invoice Bailey, Bradley Walsh and Harry Hill.

No manner! While choose and Strictly star Oti, 30, hilariously posted on Instagram about Zoe’s reveal: ‘Here is the gag: Went on @BBCRadio2 and @ZoeTheBall interviewed me asking me all about it – ON THE SAME DAY!!!! and he or she knew and saved her cool.’

Glamorous: Davina appeared sensational for Thursday’s present in a gold sparkly mini costume

Speaking after the unmasking, Eddie The Eagle, actual identify Michael Edwards, admitted he was ‘gutted’ to go away the competitors as he wished to ‘go all the best way’.

While choose Davina, 53, was left surprised over the reveal as she identified one in every of Eddie’s clues: ‘I’m actually utterly blown away, that is wonderful! He is Eddie The Eagle – he learnt tips on how to fly, rooster, fly!’

Eddie was the primary particular person to symbolize Nice Britain within the Olympic ski leaping when he competed on the Calgary Video games in 1988, changing into a family identify within the course of.

Revealed! It comes after Eddie The Eagle was unmasked as Rubber Rooster on Tuesday night time’s version of The Masked Dancer as he admitted he was ‘gutted’ to go away the ITV competitors

Take it off! The Olympic ski jumper, 57, turned the fourth superstar to be revealed on the present after the judges determined to avoid wasting Frog after they went head-to-head

Fallacious! The judges – made up of Jonathan , Mo , Davina and Oti – had been all unsuitable with their guesses which included the likes of Invoice Bailey, Bradley Walsh and Harry Hill

He was totally self-funded and dealing as a plasterer when he certified for the occasions. Edwards completed final within the 70m and 90m occasions however his towards the chances story noticed him develop into an inspirational determine.

In 2016, Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman starred in a movie primarily based on the sporting legend referred to as Eddie The Eagle.

Speaking after his unveiling, Eddie stated on his determination to do the present: ‘I at all times love a problem and I really like dancing too.’

The sporting star added: ‘I beloved being a Rubber Rooster. I might actually be foolish and play with the character however I did discover the costume fairly restrictive.’

‘Gutted’: Speaking after the unmasking, Eddie The Eagle, actual identify Michael Edwards, admitted he was ‘gutted’ to go away the competitors as he wished to ‘go all the best way’

Opponent: Eddie had gone up towards Frog who was saved by the judges and whose id nonetheless stays a thriller

Eddie stated that he had ‘no recreation plan’, saying: ‘I simply improvised and hoped for the very best. I believed I would assume on my ft.’

Speaking about issues he would change, he admitted: ‘My solely factor could be to make it simpler to maneuver in and breathe. I beloved pondering like a rooster and embraced the entire character.’

It comes after Dita Von Teese was unmasked as Beetroot on Monday night time’s version of The Masked Dancer as she joked she would slightly be ‘taking her garments off’ on stage.

Legendary: Eddie was the primary particular person to symbolize Nice Britain within the Olympic ski leaping when he competed on the Calgary Video games in 1988, changing into a family identify within the course of

Self-funded: He was totally self-funded and dealing as a plasterer when he certified for the occasions. Edwards completed final within the 70m and 90m occasions however his towards the chances story noticed him develop into an inspirational determine

Wonderful: In 2016, Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman starred in a movie primarily based on the sporting legend referred to as Eddie The Eagle (pictured collectively in 2016 on the premiere in London)

The American burlesque star, 48, turned the third superstar to be revealed on the present after the judges determined to avoid wasting Knickerbocker Glory after they went head-to-head.

The judges had been all unsuitable with their guesses with Jonathan selecting Mary Berry, Mo selecting Kelly Osbourne, Davina guessing Kim Cattrall and Oti selecting Miley Cyrus.

After her huge reveal, Dita – actual identify Heather Candy – joked: ‘I would slightly be up right here taking my garments off, I would really feel extra snug!’

Wonderful: It comes after Dita Von Teese was unmasked as Beetroot on Monday night time’s version of The Masked Dancer as she joked she would slightly be ‘taking her garments off’ on stage

The burlesque star left the judging panel surprised with Davina, 53, exclaiming: ‘I can not imagine it… I really like this present!’

Speaking about her love for dance, Dita stated: ‘I at all times say I used to be a failed ballerina, I wished to be a ballerina greater than something on the planet. My ballet academics had been like, “Oh your legs and arms are nice!” however I can not comply with choreography.’

Earlier within the present, the performer teased as a clue: ‘I am actually proving to the panel that I’ve layers, they are going to be crying like these dancing onions.’

Revealed! The American burlesque star, 48, turned the third superstar to be revealed on the present after the judges determined to avoid wasting Knickerbocker Glory after they went head-to-head

Fallacious! The judges had been all unsuitable with their guesses with Mo selecting Kelly Osbourne, Davina guessing Kim Cattrall, Oti selecting Miley Cyrus and Jonathan selecting Mary Berry (L-R)

To which Davina identified: ‘Onions… peeling off layers’ as a nod at Dita’s profession as a burlesque performer.

Dita additionally stated as an earlier clue, ‘all of my largest followers reside in Hollywood’, which was a nod at her feathered followers that she dances with.

Speaking about collaborating within the present, the star stated: ‘I believed it could be enjoyable to do one thing sudden and out of character for me…

‘I’ve by no means achieved something like this, and I’m not a aggressive particular person, however I knew it could be hilarious. I additionally knew individuals wouldn’t anticipate me to be below the masks.’

Humorous: After her huge reveal, Dita – actual identify Heather Candy – joked: ‘I would slightly be up right here taking my garments off, I would really feel extra snug!’

Shocked! The burlesque star left the judging panel surprised with Davina, 53, exclaiming: ‘I can not imagine it… I really like this present!’

Dita admitted that she was ‘nervous’ about collaborating, she stated: ‘I used to be additionally nervous about taking up The Masked Dancer as a result of my dance expertise is restricted to ballet, and social dances from the Nineteen Thirties and 40s, and, in fact, striptease.

‘I by no means anticipated to go far within the competitors however I knew it could be tough for them to guess me and I knew I’d be distinctive.’

Speaking about maintaining her involvement within the present a secret, Dita continued: ‘It wasn’t straightforward.

‘I’d get quizzed so much, particularly since I used to be in London for a month at a time when it was actually tough to journey and a few individuals don’t let up on making an attempt to determine it out.

Ardour: Speaking about her love for dance, Dita stated: ‘I at all times say I used to be a failed ballerina, I wished to be a ballerina greater than something on the planet. My ballet academics had been like, “Oh your legs and arms are nice!” however I can not comply with choreography.’

Opponent: On Monday’s present, Beetroot went head-to-head with Knickerbocker Glory, pictured, after discovering themselves within the backside two, with the latter saved by the judges

‘Most people round me guessed I used to be on a prime secret Drag Race episode or often they’d guess Masked Singer so in fact I might say, “… I might NEVER!”, which IS completely true. Singing reside is my worst nightmare.

‘And I’d diffuse the third diploma additional by telling them, “pay attention, it’ll be funnier in the event you don’t know till it airs on TV.”

‘I’m hoping to host a screening for my LA associates to allow them to level and snort on the Beetroot struggling within the group dance numbers and dropping the dance off to Knickerbocker Glory.

‘We Individuals don’t even know what a Knickerbocker Glory is! Perhaps I’ll host my very own masked dancer/singer contest as a celebration. I really like a theme social gathering, particularly ones with performances concerned.’

Nerves: Dita admitted that she was ‘nervous’ about collaborating, she stated: ‘I used to be additionally nervous about taking up The Masked Dancer as a result of my dance expertise is restricted to ballet, and social dances from the Nineteen Thirties and 40s, and, in fact, striptease.’

Speaking about what she loved about being Beetroot, Dita continued: ‘Beetroot was fairly glamorous! I beloved her leafy, flowy, hand painted silk costume, and her beet-hued Swarovski coated dancing footwear.’

Dita added that her visibility was compromised ‘fairly a bit’ along with her masks and that she was prepared for a way ‘tough it could be’.

She stated: ‘I used to be nervous for soooo many causes and just about at all times. I wasn’t prepared for a way tough it could be to navigate with the masks on. My visibility was compromised fairly a bit, so my steadiness was off.

‘I actually couldn’t see if somebody was gesturing two ft in entrance of me. Then the inner-ears gadget created an added impairment for me. I’m certain singers are accustomed to it.

The glamour! Speaking about what she loved about being Beetroot, Dita continued: ‘Beetroot was fairly glamorous! I beloved her leafy, flowy, hand painted silk costume, and her beet-hued Swarovski coated dancing footwear.’

‘And Beetroot had just a few strikes within the choreography she might do tremendous in rehearsal however not with all of the gear on. And don’t get me began on how that psychedelic high-tech ground difficult issues! It was all very psychedelic, the entire expertise.’

Joking about what event she would select to put on her costume for once more, Dita stated: ‘Perhaps for my Glamonatrix present at The London Palladium so the Beetroot can lastly carry out a striptease!’

On Monday’s present, Beetroot went head-to-head with Knickerbocker Glory after discovering themselves within the backside two, with the latter saved by the judges.

Knickerbocker Glory carried out their ‘finest efficiency but’ to The Pointer Sisters’ I am So Excited while Beetroot danced to Elle King’s Ex’s & Oh’s.

Work it: Joking about what event she would select to put on her costume for once more, Dita stated: ‘Perhaps for my Glamonatrix present at The London Palladium so the Beetroot can lastly carry out a striptease!’ (pictured performing in 2019)

After the performances, the duo needed to reveal a ‘true clue’ nevertheless it might both be about themselves or their opponent.

Knickerbocker Glory coyly stated: ‘All of my largest followers reside in Hollywood…’ while Beetroot teased: ‘I carry out with a bizarre choral groove…’

Elsewhere, it was revealed that in addition to Knickerbocker Glory going by to the subsequent spherical, Zip, Llama, and Scarecrow would even be advancing on the collection.

Difficult! Dita added that her visibility was compromised ‘fairly a bit’ along with her masks and that she was prepared for a way ‘tough it could be’

It comes after Louise Redknapp was unmasked as Flamingo on Sunday night time’s version of The Masked Dancer.

The singer, 46, turned the second superstar to be revealed on the present after the judges determined to avoid wasting Squirrel and Frog, however she stated being on the present helped ‘get her out the home’ after a ‘powerful 12 months’.

Jonathan Ross was the one choose to appropriately guess her id, as fellow panellist Oti Mabuse picked Lisa Snowdon, while Mo Gilligan guessed Maya Jama, and Davina McCall picked Dani Dyer.

The Masked Dancer: It comes after Louise Redknapp was unmasked as Flamingo on Sunday night time’s version of The Masked Dancer

Oti was notably shocked to see Louise on the present after they danced collectively throughout the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

She stated: ‘We have achieved dance lessons collectively, we had been on tour collectively, Strictly ultimate collectively, there was one transfer the place I believed it might be you however then I believed your costume is very pink and Louise would by no means put on pink!’

Of why she wished to be on the present, Louise gushed: ‘I really like dancing and I feel after such a troublesome 12 months in lockdown I believed I actually need to get out of the home, and it is introduced an enormous smile to my face.’

Flamingo: The singer, 46, turned the second superstar to be revealed onto the present after the judges determined to avoid wasting Squirrel and Frog

Grateful: Of why she wished to be on the present, Louise gushed: ‘I really like dancing and I feel after such a troublesome 12 months in lockdown I believed I actually need to get out of the home’

Louise admitted her sons Charles, 16, and Beau, 12, weren’t conscious she was making an look on the present.

Louise’s clues referenced her as a showbiz reporter, reminiscent of her days working for Icon Journal.

A marriage invitation appeared in her VT which for the marriage between a farmer and their fiancée, and Jonathan appropriately guessed referred to the present Farmer Needs A Spouse, which she hosted.

Success: Jonathan Ross was the one choose to appropriately guess her id, as Oti Mabuse picked Lisa Snowdon, Mo Gilligan guessed Maya Jama, and Davina McCall picked Dani Dyer

Colleagues: Oti was notably shocked to see Louise on the present after they danced collectively throughout the Strictly Come Dancing tour

Discussing her extravagant costume, Louise stated: ‘My masks was actually huge, and when else do you get to bop as a flamingo?’

She additionally joked that she ‘was up towards a tremendous rooster’, referring to her face off with Rubber Rooster, so it was no surprise she did not make it by to the subsequent episode.

Elsewhere, Oti was satisfied that Beagle might be Louise’s ex-husband Jamie, after references to soccer and the way he was proven studying a e-book about timber.

The Strictly Come Dancing star claimed that the e-book was referring to somebody who has a well-known household tree, and as Harry Redknapp is Jamie’s father she was satisfied he was the particular person below the masks.

Clue: A invitation appeared in her VT for the marriage of a farmer and their fiancée, which Jonathan appropriately guessed referred to Farmer Needs A Spouse, which she hosted (pictured)

May it’s? Elsewhere, Oti was satisfied that Beagle might be Louise’s ex-husband Jamie (R), after references to soccer and studying a e-book about timber

Taking to Instagram after she was revealed, Louise gushed: ‘At all times be your self… until you is usually a flamingo then at all times be a flamingo!

‘Thanks for having me @itv @maskeddanceruk / Masked Dancer – was a lot enjoyable to get out the home and do some dancing!

‘Because of all of the staff who work on the present and all of the extremely gifted dancers and choreographers was a pleasure to work with you all.’

Referring to her kids’s shock at her look on the present, she added: ‘P.s I don’t assume Beau was anticipating to see me then Xxx’

Ideas: Discussing her extravagant costume, Louise stated: ‘My masks was actually huge, and when else do you get to bop as a flamingo?’

Loving it: Taking to Instagram after she was revealed, Louise gushed: ‘At all times be your self… until you is usually a flamingo then at all times be a flamingo!’

Alongside footage of herself in costume, Louise additionally shared a video of her and son Beau watching the programme throughout the unmasking.

While her son appeared extra eager about his telephone however his consideration was grabbed when it was revealed she was Flamingo.

Beau was seen wanting from the TV display screen to his mum sat subsequent to him in shock as she laughed at his response.

Huge reveal: Alongside footage of herself in costume, Louise additionally shared a video of her and son Beau watching the programme throughout the unmasking

Amusing: Beau was seen wanting from the TV display screen to his mum sat subsequent to him in shock as she laughed at his response

Jordan Banjo was the primary superstar to be unmasked as Viper throughout Saturday night time’s present, after he misplaced out when the judges selected to avoid wasting Knickerbocker Glory and Beetroot as an alternative.

Jordan, while unhappy to be eradicated from the present first, stated it was ‘all value it’ as a result of he was in comparison with Anthony Joshua on TV.

His clues included having a boxer within the household, referring to his father Funso who was an expert boxer, and his son Cassius, who is named after Mohammed Ali, previously is aware of as Cassius Clay.

He stated of doing the present: ‘The previous 12 months everybody has been within the place the place it hasn’t been enjoyable and one thing like The Masked Dancer, dressing silly was simply enjoyable.’

First out the gate: Jordan Banjo was the primary superstar to be unmasked as Viper on Saturday’s present, after he misplaced out when the judges selected to avoid wasting Knickerbocker Glory and Beetroot

Following their dance, every performer additionally gave a particular clue often known as Thoughts The Gaps, the place they shared a sentence with two key phrases lacking to trace at their id.

Through the present, the digital viewers determined which dancer from every face-off would undergo robotically into the subsequent spherical.

Zip, Llama, and Scarecrow had been put by the second spherical on Saturday’s present, while Beagle, Carwash, and Rubber Rooster robotically went by on Sunday.

The Masked Dancer sees 12 superstar contestants carry out distinctive dances, while coated from head to toe in extravagant, vibrant costumes and masks, leaving the viewers and star panel to guess their identities.

Misplaced out: The Range star, 28, was unmasked after he misplaced out when the judges selected to avoid wasting Knickerbocker Glory and Beetroot as an alternative

Every fantastical costume is constructed with choreography in thoughts, and offers every dancer with loads of limb freedom.

Oti joined the present in March after it was confirmed that Rita Ora wouldn’t seem on the present, regardless of being a choose on The Masked Singer – on which the present is primarily based.

Oti – who is the reigning professional on Strictly Come Dancing – brings along with her her expertise as a choose on seasons one and two of BBC present The Biggest Dancer.

ITV revealed earlier this week that John Bishop, David Walliams and Holly Willoughby will seem as visitor judges, alongside the common panel.

Idea: The Masked Dancer sees 12 superstar contestants carry out in extravagant costumes, carwash, beagle, squirrel, rubber rooster, flamingo, and frog danced on Sunday night time

Holly stated of becoming a member of as a visitor panellist: ‘How the Masked Dancers are in a position to pull off the strikes they’re doing in these costumes is thoughts blowing!

‘I completely beloved becoming a member of the panel as a particular visitor and attending to play detective. You are all in for an actual deal with.’

John added: ‘I went to The Masked Dancer recording undecided what it could be like, nevertheless it was essentially the most enjoyable I’ve had for a very long time.

Particular look: Holly Willoughby will seem as a visitor choose, alongside the common panel

‘The present is loopy – however in a great way – and seeing the video wall with all of the viewers and households at dwelling watching offers it an additional spice. It was a extremely enjoyable night and I completely loved it.’

And David, normally seen behind the Britain’s Bought Expertise judging desk, stated: ‘I had a blast being a visitor choose on the present. It is so foolish and enjoyable which you could’t assist however have the very best time.

‘Joel and the opposite judges made me really feel so welcome. It is a lot more durable than judging BGT although. This is extra like having to be a detective!’

The Masked Dancer continues on Tuesday 1 June at 7.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.