The Masked Dancer: Louise Redknapp is unveiled as Flamingo



Louise Redknapp was unmasked as Flamingo on Sunday night time’s version of The Masked Dancer.

The singer, 46, grew to become the second superstar to be revealed onto the present after the judges determined to save lots of Squirrel and Frog, however she mentioned being within the present helped ‘get her out the home’.

Jonathan Ross was the one choose to accurately guess her identification, as fellow judges Oti Mabuse picked Lisa Snowdon, Mo Gilligan guessed Maya Jama, and Davina McCall picked Dani Dyer.

Oti was notably stunned to see Louise on the present after they danced collectively through the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

She mentioned: ‘We have carried out dance lessons collectively, we have been on tour collectively, Strictly closing collectively, there was one transfer the place I believed it may very well be you however then I believed your costume is very pink and Louise would by no means put on pink!’

Of why she wished to be on the present, Louise gushed: ‘I like dancing and I believe after such a tricky 12 months in lockdown I believed I actually need to get out of the home, and it is introduced a large smile to my face.’

Louise admitted her sons Charles, 16, and Beau, 12, weren’t conscious she was making an look on the present.

Louise’s clues referenced her as a showbiz reporter, paying homage to her days working for Icon Journal.

A marriage invitation appeared in her VT which was for the marriage between a farmer and their fiancée, which Jonathan accurately guessed referred to the present she hosted that targeted on the subject.

Jordan Banjo was the primary superstar to be unmasked as Viper throughout Saturday night time’s present, after he misplaced out when the judges selected to save lots of Knickerbocker Glory and Beetroot as a substitute.

Jordan, whereas unhappy to be eradicated from the present first, mentioned it was ‘all value it’ as a result of he was in comparison with Anthony Joshua on TV.

His clues included having a boxer within the household, referring to his father Funso who was knowledgeable boxer, and his son Cassius, who is named after Mohammed Ali, previously is aware of as Cassius Clay.

He mentioned of doing the present: ‘The previous 12 months everybody has been within the place the place it hasn’t been enjoyable and one thing like The Masked Dancer, dressing silly was simply enjoyable.’

First out the gate: Jordan Banjo was the primary superstar to be unmasked as Viper on Saturday’s present, after he misplaced out when the judges selected to save lots of Knickerbocker Glory and Beetroot

Following their dance, every performer additionally gave a particular clue identified as Thoughts The Gaps, the place they shared a sentence with two key phrases lacking to trace at their identification.

Throughout the present, the digital viewers determined which dancer from every face-off would undergo routinely into the following spherical.

The Masked Dancer sees 12 superstar contestants carry out distinctive dances, while lined from head to toe in extravagant, vibrant costumes and masks, leaving the viewers and star panel to guess their identities.

Every fantastical costume is constructed with choreography in thoughts, and supplies every dancer with loads of limb freedom.

Oti joined the present in March after it was confirmed that Rita Ora wouldn’t seem on the present, regardless of being a choose on The Masked Singer – on which the present is primarily based.

Oti – who is the reigning professional on Strictly Come Dancing – brings together with her her expertise as a choose on seasons one and two of BBC present The Biggest Dancer.

ITV revealed earlier this week that John Bishop, David Walliams and Holly Willoughby will seem as visitor judges, alongside the common panel.

Holly mentioned of becoming a member of as a visitor panelist: ‘How the Masked Dancers are in a position to pull off the strikes they’re doing in these costumes is thoughts blowing!

‘I completely beloved becoming a member of the panel as a particular visitor and attending to play detective. You are all in for an actual deal with.’

John added: ‘I went to The Masked Dancer recording unsure what it could be like, but it surely was probably the most enjoyable I’ve had for a very long time.

Particular look: Holly Willoughby will seem as a visitor choose, alongside the common panel

‘The present is loopy – however in a great way – and seeing the video wall with all of the viewers and households at dwelling watching provides it an additional spice. It was a very enjoyable night and I totally loved it.’

And David, often seen behind the Britain’s Obtained Expertise judging desk, mentioned: ‘I had a blast being a visitor choose on the present. It is so foolish and enjoyable that you could’t assist however have the perfect time.

‘Joel and the opposite judges made me really feel so welcome. It is a lot tougher than judging BGT although. This is extra like having to be a detective!’

The Masked Dancer continues on Monday thirty first Could at 7.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.