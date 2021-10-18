The match ended in a 1-1 draw due to Adil’s goal in the 88th minute.

The Indian team is in Group E of Asia qualifying. This is the third match of the group for both the teams. India are at number four in the points table with one loss and one draw in 2 matches.

The FIFA World Cup Qualifying Round 2 was played between India and Bangladesh at 7:30 pm today i.e. on 15 October 2019. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. In the first half of this match, Bangladesh took the lead by scoring a goal in the 42nd minute of the game.

After this, when the game of the second half started, both the teams showed a strong game. Bangladesh foiled every attempt of India. However, in the 88th minute of the game, Adil scored a goal to level the score 1-1. But Blue Tiger could not win this match, due to which he would be disappointed. However, there was a fierce competition between the two teams.

