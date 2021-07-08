The Maximum Demand For Electricity In Country Has Crossed Two Lakh Mw

Due to the delay in monsoon, the mercury is continuously rising. Along with this, the relaxation in the restrictions imposed on the corona virus also became a big reason.

New Delhi. The demand for electricity in the country has reached an all-time high. It has also crossed two lakh MW on Wednesday. In fact, the mercury is continuously rising due to the delay in monsoon.

With this, the demand for electricity has increased due to the relaxation of restrictions imposed on the corona virus. According to the data of the Ministry of Power, the maximum demand for electricity, ie the maximum supply, reached 200,570 MW on Wednesday.

Major reason for delay in monsoon

Earlier, on Tuesday, the maximum power demand had reached a record 1,97,070 MW. According to experts, due to the delay in monsoon, the demand for electricity is increasing in many states with mercury rising and easing of restrictions imposed for the prevention of corona virus.

Last month, the maximum demand for electricity had reached 191,510 MW on June 30. This is 16 per cent more than 164,980 MW in June last year. The peak power demand had reached 182,450 MW in June 2019.

had already gone

Energy Minister RK Singh had said in a tweet on Tuesday that today, the peak demand has touched an all-time high of 197060 MW till 11:43 hrs. The demand is expected to reach 2 lakh MW in the near future.