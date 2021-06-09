The Mayor, the Teacher and a Fight Over a ‘Lost Territory’ of France

To Mr. Rabeh, the instructor’s feedback had been tantamount to dismissing one other era from the banlieue.

“I see myself in them,” Mr. Rabeh stated in an interview.

He grew up in one other banlieue, close to Trappes. His father had been an immigrant from Morocco who labored 38 years on Peugeot’s meeting traces.

The union leaflets his father introduced dwelling sparked his curiosity in politics. He turned a believer in the promise of the Republic and its professed universalism. A person who additionally embraces his religion, Mr. Rabeh is, his supporters say, simply the sort of chief to assist construct an Islam of France.

After working as the deputy mayor for youth, Mr. Rabeh gained the mayoral race final yr in a tight vote. He has made efforts to widen entry to after-school actions and has been credited with working intently with nationwide authorities to battle the sort of radicalization that led 70 youths from Trappes to affix the Islamic State between 2014 and 2016.

Practically all had been killed, and many grieving dad and mom nonetheless surprise why their sons and daughters left.

The dad and mom belonged to an immigrant era shy about asserting its presence in France and training its faith, stated Naila Gautier, whose dad and mom got here from Tunisia and who has lived in Trappes since 1976. Their youngsters looked for themselves in a society the place they felt alienated, with some even becoming a member of the Islamic State, she stated.

“It gave option to the anger of the youngsters who didn’t know the historical past of their dad and mom and their origins and their faith,” stated Ms. Gautier, the founder of Les Mamans du Coeur, a group that counsels households whose youngsters left for Syria.

The nationwide authorities say that the networks that when recruited jihadists have been weakened or have disappeared. The most seen indicators of fundamentalism in Trappes have additionally diminished, like the carrying of full-face coverings in public, which is prohibited in France.