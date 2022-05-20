“The melting pot starts” at Kalustyan’s in Midtown

“The melting pot begins” at Kalustyan’s in Midtown



NEW YORK – For hard-to-find flavors from faraway continents, skilled cooks and residential cooks flock to Lexington Avenue in Midtown.

It is right here that specialty meals market Kalustyan’s has stood since 1944, based by Turkish-Armenian immigrant Kerope Kalustyan.

“It is an establishment,” co-owner Aziz Osmani stated.

Initially from Bangladesh, he and his cousin Sayedul Alam purchased the shop in 1988.

“We feature over 80 international locations’ merchandise, so if you see the hampers of customers, in the identical basket you will note from Mexico to India and Casablanca, Europe,” Aziz stated.

The area has expanded a number of occasions over the a long time to maintain up with demand.

“Each inch of area we make the most of right here,” he stated.

Certainly one of its many rooms is dedicated to chili peppers, from Peruvian ají amarillo to Indian ghost chilis.

“In each class you go to, there are many varieties, plenty of selections you have got, and so they’re all particular,” Aziz stated.

A wall of salts contains Purple Sea salt from Eritrea and pink salt from Australia’s Murray River.

Cabinets show Irish sea moss and Lebanese rose water, chickpea-flour cookies from Iran and dried apricots from Uzbekistan.

It is the duty of supervisor Dona Abramson to assist customers navigate the shop’s 27 aisles, providing product insights and cooking suggestions.

“Some folks say, ‘Oh, it is like going to a museum,’ which I all the time interject, ‘Yeah, however you may truly purchase issues and contact them,'” she stated.

Some customers come to attach with their roots, looking for out the lentils or za’atar their grandmother as soon as used in the kitchen.

Others are skilled bartenders discovering inspiration among the many tons of of cocktail bitters.

Dona needs all guests to really feel welcome, irrespective of their background or expertise stage.

“We’re very inclusive,” she stated.

Each employees and clientele mirror the variety of town itself.

“It is an actual New York story, I believe, Kalustyan’s,” she stated. “The melting pot begins at Kalustyan’s.”

Kalustyan’s

123 Lexington Ave

New York, NY 10016

(212) 685-3451

https://www.kalustyans.com/

