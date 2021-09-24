The Memoir Details How China Keeps Business on the Line

Desmond Shum spent three years assembling 150 official seals from a multi-level Chinese bureaucracy to build a logistics hub next to Beijing’s main airport.

To obtain these seals of approval, he sided with government officials. For example, the airport’s customs chief demanded that the agency build a new office building with indoor basketball and badminton courts, a 200-seat theater and a karaoke bar.

“If you don’t give it to us,” the chief said with a big grin to Mr. Shum over dinner, “we won’t let you build.”

Mr. Shum recounts the conversation in a memoir that shows how the Communist Party keeps business on the line – and what happens when businessmen move in. Released this month, “Red Roulette: An Insider’s Story of Wealth, Power, Corruption and Vengeance in Today’s China” reveals how government officials keep rules vague and face a crackdown limiting their role in the country’s development. Danger is always present.