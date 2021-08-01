The Men’s 100-Meter Dash Is Tonight at the Tokyo Olympics

Two athletics medals will be awarded on Sunday evening in Tokyo (Sunday morning in the United States): the men’s high jump and the men’s 100 meters.

In the high jump, all eyes are on JuVaughn Harrison, who competes in both the high jump and the long jump at the Games. He was the first American to compete in both events at the same Olympics since Jim Thorpe in 1912.

The men’s 100-meter final – the race to succeed Usain Bolt’s retirement as the world’s fastest man – is stacked but an important name is missing: American Trayvon Bromell failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

American Fred Kerley won his round in 9.96 seconds. He has competed in the 400 before and made the rare transition to the 100 this year. Andre De Grasse of Canada, who won a bronze in the 100 and a silver in the 200 at the 2016 Rio Olympics, also advanced to the final.