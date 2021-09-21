The Mercedes-Benz EQS Will Cost Over $100,000, But It’s Still Cheaper Than the S-Class

Mercedes-Benz just announced the price of its all-electric luxury sedan, the EQS, and not surprisingly, it starts north of $100,000. What is surprising, however, is that the starting price is cheaper than the gas-powered S-Class.

When it hits dealerships this fall, the EQS will start at $102,310. By comparison, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class starts at $111,350. It is a rare case when an electric vehicle is selling cheaper than its gas counterpart.

Mercedes is offering three trim levels: Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle. Each trim comes in two versions, depending on the size of the infotainment screen: the 450+ sedan with a 12.8-inch portrait touchscreen; Or the 580 4MATIC with a 56-inch hyperscreen (yes, I know, these brand names are unmistakable). Both versions of each trim come with Mercedes’ MBUX voice-activated assistant as standard.

Here’s a look at the features that come with each trim level:

As we mentioned earlier, Mercedes is interested in testing whether customers are willing to pay more for additional features even after purchasing the vehicle. The company is offering various add-ons, such as an increased steering angle for the rear wheels, which customers can pay to unlock and then get as an over-the-air software update. It’s easy to see how the initial cost can add up quickly as owners decide they want more unique features.

Still, it is clear that Mercedes is trying to make a statement by making the EQS cheaper than the S-Class. The company has said that it wants to shift to EV-only sales by 2030. To get there, it has to price its vehicles in a way that makes its wealthy customers think twice about replacing their old S-Class with just another gas-powered vehicle.