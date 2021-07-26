The Messy Truth About Kids’ Screen Time

This article is part of Technology newsletter. You can register here to receive it during the week.

The belief that the time spent in front of a screen IT’S ROTTING THE BRAIN AND BODY OF OUR CHILDREN is being rebuilt.

Before and especially during the pandemic, parents, doctors and researchers turned to a more nuanced message that could be both heartwarming and confusing: Screen time or technology can be good for children but also good for children. Wrong. It depends.

Child development expert and mom Dr Colleen Russo Johnson said it’s high time to move away from extreme and unrealistic views on children’s screen time. She told me that there are few absolutes about what kids should or shouldn’t do with technology and media. And it would help if caregivers did not feel judged, regardless of their choices.

“We have to stop seeing this as a black and white problem,” Dr Russo Johnson told me. “You don’t want your kids to be glued to the screens all the time. It’s common sense, “she said.” But these things aren’t bad. There is a lot of variety and not everything is created equal.